FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 38.8 million, death toll at 1,094,947

By Lynx Insight Service BENGALURU, Oct 16 (Reuters) - More than 38.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,094,947​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 217,734 8,010,443 6.66 India 111,266 7,307,097 0.82 Brazil 151,747 5,140,863 7.24 Russia 23,491 1,354,163 1.63 Argentina 24,921 931,967 5.6 Colombia 28,306 930,159 5.7 Spain 33,413 908,056 7.14 Peru 33,512 856,951 10.27 Mexico 84,898 829,396 6.73 France 33,134 809,684 4.95 United Kingdom 43,293 704,047 6.51 South Africa 18,151 696,414 3.14 Iran 29,605 517,835 3.62 Chile 13,415 485,372 7.16 Iraq 10,086 416,802 2.62 Bangladesh 5,608 384,559 0.35 Italy 36,372 381,602 6.02 Indonesia 12,268 349,160 0.46 Philippines 6,497 348,698 0.61 Germany 9,687 344,391 1.17 Turkey 9,080 342,143 1.1 Saudi Arabia 5,127 341,062 1.52 Pakistan 6,614 321,218 0.31 Israel 2,098 298,500 2.36 Ukraine 5,302 281,239 1.19 Netherlands 6,692 203,954 3.88 Canada 9,699 191,732 2.62 Belgium 10,278 181,511 8.99 Romania 5,674 168,490 2.91 Morocco 2,772 163,650 0.77 Poland 3,308 149,903 0.87 Ecuador 12,264 149,083 7.18 Czech Republic 1,172 139,290 1.1 Bolivia 8,377 139,141 7.38 Qatar 222 128,803 0.8 Panama 2,529 122,883 6.05 Dominican Republic 2,186 119,662 2.06 Nepal 675 117,996 0.24 Kuwait 684 114,015 1.65 United Arab Emirates 452 111,437 0.47 Kazakhstan 1,768 109,202 0.97 Oman 1,071 108,296 2.22 Egypt 6,077 104,915 0.62 Sweden 5,910 102,407 5.81 Guatemala 3,430 99,094 1.99 Portugal 2,128 93,294 2.07 Costa Rica 1,159 93,152 2.32 Japan 1,663 92,238 0.13 Ethiopia 1,325 87,169 0.12 Belarus 916 85,734 0.97 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.