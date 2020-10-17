FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39.07 million, death toll at 1,099,592

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 16 (Reuters) - More than 39.07 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,099,592​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 217,734 8,010,443 6.66 India 112,161 7,370,468 0.83 Brazil 152,460 5,169,386 7.28 Russia 23,723 1,369,313 1.64 Argentina 25,342 949,063 5.7 Colombia 28,457 936,982 5.73 Spain 33,413 908,056 7.14 Peru 33,577 859,740 10.29 Mexico 85,285 834,910 6.76 France 33,134 809,684 4.95 United Kingdom 43,293 704,047 6.51 South Africa 18,309 698,184 3.17 Iran 29,870 522,387 3.65 Chile 13,434 486,496 7.17 Iraq 10,142 420,303 2.64 Italy 36,427 391,611 6.03 Bangladesh 5,623 386,086 0.35 Indonesia 12,347 353,461 0.46 Germany 9,708 352,162 1.17 Philippines 6,531 351,750 0.61 Turkey 9,153 343,955 1.11 Saudi Arabia 5,144 341,495 1.53 Pakistan 6,621 321,877 0.31 Israel 2,141 301,896 2.41 Ukraine 5,408 287,231 1.21 Netherlands 6,708 211,938 3.89 Belgium 10,327 191,959 9.03 Canada 9,699 191,732 2.62 Romania 5,749 172,516 2.95 Morocco 2,772 163,650 0.77 Poland 3,440 157,608 0.91 Ecuador 12,306 150,360 7.2 Czech Republic 1,230 149,010 1.16 Bolivia 8,407 139,319 7.4 Qatar 222 128,992 0.8 Panama 2,529 122,883 6.05 Nepal 694 121,745 0.25 Dominican Republic 2,186 119,662 2.06 Kuwait 690 114,744 1.67 United Arab Emirates 455 112,849 0.47 Kazakhstan 1,768 109,202 0.97 Oman 1,071 108,296 2.22 Egypt 6,088 105,033 0.62 Sweden 5,918 103,200 5.82 Guatemala 3,453 99,765 2 Portugal 2,149 95,902 2.09 Costa Rica 1,159 93,152 2.32 Japan 1,678 92,850 0.13 Ethiopia 1,325 87,169 0.12 Belarus 921 86,392 0.97 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.