FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39.29 million, death toll at 1,102,707

By Lynx Insight Service LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - More than 39.29 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,102,707​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 217,734 8,010,443 6.66 India 112,998 7,432,680 0.84 Brazil 152,460 5,169,386 7.28 Russia 23,723 1,369,313 1.64 Argentina 25,723 965,609 5.78 Colombia 28,616 945,354 5.76 Spain 33,775 936,560 7.22 Peru 33,648 862,417 10.31 Mexico 85,704 841,661 6.79 France 33,312 834,770 4.97 United Kingdom 43,429 719,697 6.53 South Africa 18,309 698,184 3.17 Iran 29,870 522,387 3.65 Chile 13,529 488,190 7.22 Iraq 10,142 420,303 2.64 Italy 36,427 391,611 6.03 Bangladesh 5,623 386,086 0.35 Indonesia 12,347 353,461 0.46 Germany 9,708 352,252 1.17 Philippines 6,531 351,750 0.61 Turkey 9,153 343,955 1.11 Saudi Arabia 5,144 341,495 1.53 Pakistan 6,638 322,452 0.31 Israel 2,141 301,896 2.41 Ukraine 5,517 293,641 1.24 Netherlands 6,708 211,938 3.89 Belgium 10,359 202,151 9.06 Canada 9,722 194,106 2.62 Romania 5,749 172,516 2.95 Morocco 2,772 163,650 0.77 Czech Republic 1,283 160,115 1.21 Poland 3,440 157,608 0.91 Ecuador 12,357 151,659 7.23 Bolivia 8,439 139,562 7.43 Qatar 222 128,992 0.8 Nepal 715 126,137 0.25 Panama 2,546 123,498 6.1 Dominican Republic 2,192 120,450 2.06 Kuwait 690 114,744 1.67 United Arab Emirates 455 112,849 0.47 Kazakhstan 1,768 109,302 0.97 Oman 1,071 108,296 2.22 Egypt 6,088 105,033 0.62 Sweden 5,918 103,200 5.82 Guatemala 3,478 100,431 2.02 Portugal 2,149 95,902 2.09 Costa Rica 1,168 94,348 2.34 Japan 1,678 92,879 0.13 Ethiopia 1,337 87,834 0.12 Honduras 2,556 86,691 2.67 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1000 GMT. (Editing by Frances Kerry)