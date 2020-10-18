FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39.72 million, death toll at 1,109,548

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 18 () - More than 39.72 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,109,548​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 219,355 8,134,334 6.71 India 114,031 7,494,551 0.84 Brazil 153,675 5,224,362 7.34 Russia 24,002 1,384,235 1.66 Argentina 26,107 979,119 5.87 Colombia 28,803 952,371 5.8 Spain 33,775 936,560 7.22 Peru 33,702 865,549 10.33 Mexico 86,059 847,108 6.82 France 33,312 834,770 4.97 United Kingdom 43,579 735,868 6.56 South Africa 18,370 702,131 3.18 Iran 30,123 526,490 3.68 Chile 13,588 490,003 7.25 Iraq 10,198 423,524 2.65 Italy 36,474 402,536 6.04 Bangladesh 5,623 387,295 0.35 Indonesia 12,431 357,762 0.46 Germany 9,716 355,410 1.17 Philippines 6,531 354,338 0.61 Turkey 9,224 345,678 1.12 Saudi Arabia 5,165 341,854 1.53 Pakistan 6,654 323,019 0.31 Israel 2,190 302,291 2.47 Ukraine 5,517 293,641 1.24 Netherlands 6,737 220,052 3.91 Belgium 10,392 213,115 9.09 Canada 9,746 196,321 2.63 Romania 5,812 176,468 2.99 Czech Republic 1,352 168,825 1.27 Poland 3,524 167,230 0.93 Morocco 2,818 167,148 0.78 Ecuador 12,375 152,422 7.24 Bolivia 8,463 139,710 7.45 Nepal 727 129,304 0.26 Qatar 223 129,227 0.8 Panama 2,557 124,107 6.12 Dominican Republic 2,195 120,925 2.07 Kuwait 694 115,483 1.68 United Arab Emirates 459 114,387 0.48 Kazakhstan 1,768 109,406 0.97 Oman 1,071 108,296 2.22 Egypt 6,088 105,159 0.62 Sweden 5,918 103,200 5.82 Guatemala 3,515 101,028 2.04 Portugal 2,162 98,055 2.1 Costa Rica 1,183 95,514 2.37 Japan 1,684 93,500 0.13 Ethiopia 1,346 88,434 0.12 Honduras 2,563 87,594 2.67 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1000 GMT. (Editing by David Clarke)