FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 40.06 million, death toll at 1,113,218

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 19 (Reuters) - More than 40.06 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,113,218​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 219,666 8,182,184 6.72 India 114,610 7,550,273 0.85 Brazil 153,905 5,235,344 7.35 Russia 24,187 1,399,334 1.67 Argentina 26,267 989,680 5.9 Colombia 28,970 959,572 5.83 Spain 33,775 954,414 7.22 France 33,325 876,342 4.98 Peru 33,759 868,675 10.35 Mexico 86,167 851,227 6.83 United Kingdom 43,646 752,850 6.57 South Africa 18,471 703,793 3.2 Iran 30,375 530,380 3.71 Chile 13,635 491,760 7.28 Iraq 10,254 426,634 2.67 Italy 36,543 414,241 6.05 Bangladesh 5,660 388,569 0.35 Germany 9,744 363,141 1.18 Indonesia 12,511 361,867 0.47 Philippines 6,652 356,618 0.62 Turkey 9,296 347,493 1.13 Saudi Arabia 5,185 342,202 1.54 Pakistan 6,659 323,452 0.31 Israel 2,209 303,109 2.49 Ukraine 5,607 298,872 1.26 Netherlands 6,751 228,234 3.92 Belgium 10,392 213,115 9.09 Canada 9,782 198,148 2.64 Romania 5,872 180,388 3.02 Poland 3,573 175,766 0.94 Morocco 2,928 173,632 0.81 Czech Republic 1,352 168,827 1.27 Ecuador 12,387 153,289 7.25 Bolivia 8,481 139,771 7.47 Nepal 739 132,246 0.26 Qatar 224 129,431 0.81 Panama 2,564 124,745 6.14 Dominican Republic 2,199 121,347 2.07 Kuwait 701 116,146 1.69 United Arab Emirates 463 115,602 0.48 Oman 1,101 109,953 2.28 Kazakhstan 1,768 109,508 0.97 Egypt 6,120 105,424 0.62 Sweden 5,937 103,679 5.83 Guatemala 3,530 101,360 2.05 Portugal 2,181 99,911 2.12 Costa Rica 1,183 95,514 2.37 Japan 1,688 93,931 0.13 Ethiopia 1,352 89,137 0.12 Honduras 2,568 88,425 2.68 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.