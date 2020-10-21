FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 40.77 million, death toll at 1,123,397

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 21 (Reuters) - More than 40.77 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,123,397​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 220,171 8,245,252 6.74 India 115,914 7,651,107 0.86 Brazil 154,837 5,273,954 7.39 Russia 24,635 1,431,635 1.71 Argentina 27,100 1,018,999 6.09 Spain 34,210 988,322 7.31 Colombia 29,272 974,139 5.9 France 33,885 930,745 5.06 Peru 33,875 874,118 10.38 Mexico 86,893 860,714 6.89 United Kingdom 43,726 792,985 6.58 South Africa 18,656 706,304 3.23 Iran 31,034 539,670 3.79 Chile 13,702 494,478 7.32 Iraq 10,366 434,598 2.7 Italy 36,705 434,449 6.07 Bangladesh 5,699 391,586 0.35 Germany 9,816 376,488 1.18 Indonesia 12,734 368,842 0.48 Philippines 6,690 360,775 0.63 Turkey 9,445 351,413 1.15 Saudi Arabia 5,217 342,968 1.55 Pakistan 6,692 324,744 0.32 Ukraine 5,786 309,107 1.3 Israel 2,278 305,993 2.56 Netherlands 6,814 244,391 3.95 Belgium 10,443 230,480 9.13 Canada 9,794 203,688 2.64 Czech Republic 1,619 193,946 1.52 Poland 3,721 192,539 0.98 Romania 5,996 186,254 3.08 Morocco 3,027 179,003 0.84 Ecuador 12,404 154,115 7.26 Bolivia 8,526 140,037 7.51 Nepal 765 139,129 0.27 Qatar 224 129,944 0.81 Panama 2,585 125,739 6.19 Dominican Republic 2,204 121,973 2.07 Kuwait 714 117,718 1.73 United Arab Emirates 470 117,594 0.49 Oman 1,122 111,033 2.32 Kazakhstan 1,796 109,766 0.98 Sweden 5,941 106,424 5.84 Egypt 6,142 105,705 0.62 Portugal 2,213 103,736 2.15 Guatemala 3,546 102,219 2.06 Costa Rica 1,222 97,922 2.44 Japan 1,693 94,727 0.13 Ethiopia 1,371 90,490 0.13 Honduras 2,582 90,232 2.69 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1000 GMT.