FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 41.35 million, death toll at 1,132,729

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 22 (Reuters) - More than 41.35 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,132,729​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 222,310 8,367,944 6.8 India 116,616 7,706,946 0.86 Brazil 155,403 5,298,772 7.42 Russia 25,242 1,463,306 1.75 Argentina 27,519 1,037,325 6.18 Spain 34,366 1,005,295 7.34 Colombia 29,464 981,700 5.93 France 34,048 957,421 5.08 Peru 33,937 876,885 10.4 Mexico 87,415 867,559 6.93 United Kingdom 44,158 819,673 6.64 South Africa 18,741 708,359 3.24 Iran 31,650 550,757 3.87 Chile 13,719 495,637 7.32 Italy 36,832 449,648 6.1 Iraq 10,465 442,164 2.72 Bangladesh 5,747 394,827 0.36 Germany 9,846 385,499 1.19 Indonesia 12,959 377,541 0.48 Philippines 6,783 363,888 0.64 Turkey 9,513 353,426 1.16 Saudi Arabia 5,250 343,774 1.56 Pakistan 6,702 325,480 0.32 Ukraine 6,043 322,879 1.35 Israel 2,291 307,259 2.58 Belgium 10,489 253,386 9.17 Netherlands 6,873 253,134 3.99 Poland 4,019 214,686 1.06 Czech Republic 1,739 208,915 1.64 Canada 9,829 206,360 2.65 Romania 6,163 196,004 3.17 Morocco 3,079 182,580 0.85 Ecuador 12,453 155,625 7.29 Nepal 791 144,872 0.28 Bolivia 8,558 140,228 7.54 Qatar 228 130,462 0.82 Panama 2,597 126,435 6.22 Dominican Republic 2,206 122,398 2.08 United Arab Emirates 474 120,710 0.49 Kuwait 730 119,420 1.76 Oman 1,147 111,837 2.37 Kazakhstan 1,796 109,907 0.98 Sweden 5,951 107,659 5.85 Portugal 2,229 106,271 2.17 Egypt 6,155 105,883 0.63 Guatemala 3,567 102,415 2.07 Costa Rica 1,236 99,425 2.47 Japan 1,711 95,958 0.14 Switzerland 1,856 91,763 2.18 Ethiopia 1,384 91,118 0.13 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.