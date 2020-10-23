FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 41.62 million, death toll at 1,135,834

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 23 (Reuters) - More than 41.62 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,135,834​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 222,310 8,367,944 6.8 India 117,306 7,761,312 0.87 Brazil 155,900 5,323,630 7.44 Russia 25,242 1,463,306 1.75 Argentina 27,957 1,053,650 6.28 Spain 34,521 1,026,281 7.38 France 34,210 999,043 5.11 Colombia 29,636 990,270 5.97 Peru 33,984 879,876 10.42 Mexico 87,415 867,559 6.93 United Kingdom 44,347 840,915 6.67 South Africa 18,741 708,359 3.24 Iran 31,650 550,757 3.87 Chile 13,792 497,132 7.36 Italy 36,968 465,727 6.12 Iraq 10,465 442,164 2.72 Germany 9,885 397,039 1.19 Bangladesh 5,747 394,827 0.36 Indonesia 12,959 377,541 0.48 Philippines 6,783 363,888 0.64 Turkey 9,584 355,528 1.16 Saudi Arabia 5,250 343,774 1.56 Pakistan 6,702 325,480 0.32 Ukraine 6,043 322,879 1.35 Israel 2,319 308,166 2.61 Netherlands 6,919 262,405 4.02 Belgium 10,489 253,386 9.17 Poland 4,019 214,686 1.06 Canada 9,862 209,148 2.66 Czech Republic 1,739 208,915 1.64 Romania 6,163 196,004 3.17 Morocco 3,079 182,580 0.85 Ecuador 12,500 156,451 7.32 Nepal 791 144,872 0.28 Bolivia 8,584 140,445 7.56 Qatar 228 130,462 0.82 Panama 2,612 127,227 6.25 Dominican Republic 2,206 122,398 2.08 United Arab Emirates 474 120,710 0.49 Kuwait 730 119,420 1.76 Oman 1,147 111,837 2.37 Kazakhstan 1,796 110,086 0.98 Portugal 2,245 109,541 2.18 Sweden 5,952 109,308 5.85 Egypt 6,155 105,883 0.63 Guatemala 3,567 102,415 2.07 Costa Rica 1,251 100,616 2.5 Switzerland 1,867 97,019 2.19 Japan 1,711 95,960 0.14 Honduras 2,604 91,509 2.72 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.