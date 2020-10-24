FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 41.99 million, death toll at 1,140,145

By Lynx Insight Service TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - More than 41.99 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,140,145​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 223,226 8,444,165 6.83 India 117,306 7,761,312 0.87 Brazil 155,900 5,323,630 7.44 Russia 25,525 1,480,646 1.77 Argentina 27,957 1,053,650 6.28 Spain 34,521 1,046,132 7.38 France 34,508 1,041,075 5.15 Colombia 29,636 990,270 5.97 Peru 33,984 879,876 10.42 Mexico 87,894 874,171 6.97 United Kingdom 44,571 861,445 6.71 South Africa 18,843 710,515 3.26 Iran 31,985 556,891 3.91 Chile 13,792 497,132 7.36 Italy 37,059 484,869 6.13 Iraq 10,513 445,949 2.74 Germany 9,936 409,698 1.2 Bangladesh 5,761 396,413 0.36 Indonesia 13,077 381,910 0.49 Philippines 6,915 365,799 0.65 Turkey 9,584 355,528 1.16 Saudi Arabia 5,264 344,157 1.56 Ukraine 6,164 330,396 1.38 Pakistan 6,715 326,216 0.32 Israel 2,319 308,166 2.61 Netherlands 6,964 272,401 4.04 Belgium 10,588 270,132 9.26 Poland 4,172 228,326 1.1 Czech Republic 1,845 223,065 1.74 Canada 9,888 211,732 2.67 Romania 6,245 201,032 3.21 Morocco 3,132 186,731 0.87 Ecuador 12,500 156,451 7.32 Nepal 812 148,509 0.29 Bolivia 8,584 140,445 7.56 Qatar 229 130,711 0.82 Panama 2,612 127,227 6.25 Dominican Republic 2,212 122,873 2.08 United Arab Emirates 475 122,273 0.49 Kuwait 740 120,232 1.79 Oman 1,147 111,837 2.37 Sweden 5,954 110,647 5.85 Kazakhstan 1,796 110,086 0.98 Portugal 2,245 109,541 2.18 Egypt 6,166 106,060 0.63 Switzerland 1,877 103,653 2.2 Guatemala 3,580 103,172 2.08 Costa Rica 1,251 100,616 2.5 Japan 1,723 96,699 0.14 Ethiopia 1,400 92,229 0.13 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT. (Editing by William Mallard)