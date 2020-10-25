FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 42.28 million, death toll at 1,144,689

By Lynx Insight Service LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - More than 42.28 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,144,689​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 224,128 8,528,383 6.86 India 117,956 7,814,682 0.87 Brazil 156,471 5,353,656 7.47 Russia 25,821 1,497,167 1.79 Argentina 28,338 1,069,368 6.37 Spain 34,752 1,046,132 7.43 France 34,508 1,041,075 5.15 Colombia 29,802 998,942 6 Peru 34,033 883,116 10.43 Mexico 88,312 880,775 7 United Kingdom 44,571 861,445 6.71 South Africa 18,891 712,412 3.27 Iran 31,985 556,891 3.91 Chile 13,844 498,906 7.39 Italy 37,059 484,869 6.13 Iraq 10,513 445,949 2.74 Germany 9,936 409,698 1.2 Bangladesh 5,761 396,413 0.36 Indonesia 13,205 385,980 0.49 Philippines 6,915 365,799 0.65 Turkey 9,658 357,693 1.17 Saudi Arabia 5,264 344,157 1.56 Ukraine 6,164 330,396 1.38 Pakistan 6,727 327,063 0.32 Israel 2,319 308,572 2.61 Belgium 10,658 287,700 9.32 Netherlands 6,964 272,401 4.04 Czech Republic 1,971 238,323 1.85 Poland 4,172 228,326 1.1 Canada 9,888 211,732 2.67 Romania 6,245 201,032 3.21 Morocco 3,205 190,416 0.89 Ecuador 12,528 158,270 7.33 Nepal 829 153,008 0.3 Bolivia 8,584 140,445 7.56 Qatar 229 130,711 0.82 Panama 2,622 127,866 6.28 Dominican Republic 2,212 122,873 2.08 United Arab Emirates 475 122,273 0.49 Kuwait 740 120,232 1.79 Oman 1,147 111,837 2.37 Sweden 5,954 110,647 5.85 Kazakhstan 1,796 110,250 0.98 Portugal 2,245 109,541 2.18 Egypt 6,176 106,230 0.63 Guatemala 3,594 103,902 2.08 Switzerland 1,877 103,653 2.2 Costa Rica 1,265 101,826 2.53 Japan 1,727 97,432 0.14 Ethiopia 1,400 92,229 0.13 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1600 GMT. (Editing by Frances Kerry)