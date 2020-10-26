FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 42.76 million, death toll at 1,150,652

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 25 (Reuters) - More than 42.76 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,150,652​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 224,980 8,608,235 6.89 India 118,534 7,864,811 0.88 Brazil 156,903 5,380,635 7.49 Russia 26,050 1,513,877 1.8 France 34,645 1,086,497 5.17 Argentina 28,613 1,081,336 6.43 Spain 34,752 1,046,132 7.43 Colombia 30,000 1,007,711 6.04 Mexico 88,743 886,800 7.03 Peru 34,095 886,214 10.45 United Kingdom 44,795 884,457 6.74 South Africa 18,944 714,246 3.28 Iran 32,320 562,705 3.95 Italy 37,210 504,509 6.16 Chile 13,892 500,542 7.42 Iraq 10,568 449,153 2.75 Germany 9,945 413,946 1.2 Bangladesh 5,780 397,507 0.36 Indonesia 13,299 389,712 0.5 Philippines 6,915 365,799 0.65 Turkey 9,727 359,784 1.18 Saudi Arabia 5,281 344,552 1.57 Ukraine 6,391 343,498 1.43 Pakistan 6,736 327,895 0.32 Israel 2,366 309,374 2.66 Belgium 10,737 305,409 9.39 Netherlands 7,019 281,052 4.07 Poland 4,438 253,688 1.17 Czech Republic 2,077 250,797 1.95 Canada 9,922 213,959 2.68 Romania 6,391 209,648 3.28 Morocco 3,255 194,461 0.9 Ecuador 12,542 159,614 7.34 Nepal 842 155,233 0.3 Bolivia 8,627 140,779 7.6 Qatar 229 130,965 0.82 Panama 2,628 128,515 6.29 Dominican Republic 2,220 124,018 2.09 United Arab Emirates 475 123,764 0.49 Kuwait 744 120,927 1.8 Portugal 2,276 112,440 2.21 Oman 1,147 111,837 2.37 Sweden 5,954 110,985 5.85 Kazakhstan 1,796 110,402 0.98 Egypt 6,187 106,397 0.63 Guatemala 3,609 104,632 2.09 Switzerland 1,877 103,653 2.2 Costa Rica 1,282 103,088 2.56 Japan 1,733 97,927 0.14 Ethiopia 1,419 92,858 0.13 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT. (Editing by Daniel Wallis)