FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 43.08 million, death toll at 1,154,772

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 26 (Reuters) - More than 43.08 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,154,772​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 225,313 8,668,648 6.9 India 119,014 7,909,959 0.88 Brazil 157,134 5,394,128 7.5 Russia 26,269 1,531,224 1.82 Argentina 28,896 1,090,589 6.49 France 34,645 1,086,497 5.17 Spain 34,752 1,046,132 7.43 Colombia 30,154 1,015,885 6.07 United Kingdom 44,946 904,247 6.76 Peru 34,149 888,715 10.47 Mexico 88,743 886,800 7.03 South Africa 18,944 714,246 3.28 Iran 32,953 574,856 4.03 Italy 37,338 525,782 6.18 Chile 13,944 502,063 7.45 Iraq 10,671 455,398 2.78 Germany 9,967 420,291 1.2 Bangladesh 5,818 400,251 0.36 Indonesia 13,411 392,934 0.5 Philippines 7,039 371,630 0.66 Turkey 9,799 361,801 1.19 Ukraine 6,464 348,924 1.45 Saudi Arabia 5,296 344,875 1.57 Pakistan 6,739 328,602 0.32 Israel 2,366 310,148 2.66 Belgium 10,737 305,409 9.39 Netherlands 7,019 281,052 4.07 Poland 4,483 263,929 1.18 Czech Republic 2,201 258,097 2.07 Canada 9,946 216,104 2.68 Romania 6,470 212,492 3.32 Morocco 3,255 194,461 0.9 Ecuador 12,553 161,635 7.35 Nepal 847 158,089 0.3 Bolivia 8,627 140,779 7.6 Qatar 230 131,170 0.83 Panama 2,633 129,200 6.3 Dominican Republic 2,223 124,527 2.09 United Arab Emirates 475 123,764 0.49 Kuwait 746 121,635 1.8 Portugal 2,326 118,686 2.26 Oman 1,147 111,837 2.37 Sweden 5,956 111,136 5.85 Kazakhstan 1,796 110,542 0.98 Egypt 6,187 106,397 0.63 Guatemala 3,609 104,632 2.09 Switzerland 1,877 103,653 2.2 Costa Rica 1,282 103,088 2.56 Japan 1,741 98,327 0.14 Belarus 961 93,707 1.01 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.