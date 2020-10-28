FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 43.61 million, death toll at 1,160,269

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 27 (Reuters) - More than 43.61 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,160,269​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 225,828 8,738,061 6.91 India 119,502 7,946,429 0.88 Brazil 157,397 5,409,854 7.51 Russia 26,589 1,547,774 1.84 France 35,018 1,165,278 5.23 Argentina 29,301 1,102,301 6.59 Spain 35,031 1,098,320 7.49 Colombia 30,348 1,025,052 6.11 United Kingdom 45,048 925,137 6.78 Mexico 88,924 891,160 7.05 Peru 34,197 890,574 10.48 South Africa 19,008 716,759 3.29 Iran 32,953 574,856 4.03 Italy 37,479 542,789 6.2 Chile 14,003 503,598 7.48 Iraq 10,671 455,398 2.78 Germany 9,967 420,291 1.2 Bangladesh 5,818 398,815 0.36 Indonesia 13,512 396,454 0.5 Philippines 7,039 371,630 0.66 Turkey 9,874 363,999 1.2 Ukraine 6,590 355,601 1.48 Saudi Arabia 5,313 345,232 1.58 Belgium 10,899 333,718 9.53 Pakistan 6,745 329,375 0.32 Netherlands 7,142 311,899 4.14 Israel 2,440 310,600 2.75 Poland 4,615 280,229 1.22 Czech Republic 2,365 268,370 2.22 Canada 9,973 220,213 2.69 Romania 6,574 217,216 3.38 Morocco 3,373 199,745 0.94 Ecuador 12,573 162,178 7.36 Nepal 862 159,830 0.31 Bolivia 8,658 140,952 7.63 Qatar 230 131,432 0.83 Panama 2,638 129,751 6.32 Switzerland 1,930 127,042 2.27 United Arab Emirates 480 126,234 0.5 Dominican Republic 2,225 124,843 2.09 Kuwait 749 122,317 1.81 Portugal 2,343 121,113 2.28 Oman 1,190 113,354 2.46 Sweden 5,965 112,156 5.86 Kazakhstan 1,796 110,684 0.98 Egypt 6,211 106,707 0.63 Guatemala 3,609 104,632 2.09 Costa Rica 1,312 104,460 2.62 Japan 1,745 98,959 0.14 Honduras 2,633 93,966 2.75 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.