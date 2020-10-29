FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.2 million, death toll at 1,169,580

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 29 (Reuters) - More than 44.2 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,169,580​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 226,804 8,812,255 6.94 India 120,010 7,990,322 0.89 Brazil 157,946 5,439,641 7.54 Russia 26,935 1,563,976 1.86 France 35,541 1,198,695 5.31 Spain 35,298 1,116,738 7.54 Argentina 29,730 1,116,609 6.68 Colombia 30,565 1,033,218 6.16 United Kingdom 45,725 972,723 6.88 Mexico 89,814 901,268 7.12 Peru 34,257 892,497 10.5 South Africa 19,053 717,851 3.3 Iran 33,714 588,648 4.12 Italy 37,700 564,778 6.24 Chile 14,026 504,525 7.49 Germany 10,176 471,493 1.23 Iraq 10,770 463,951 2.8 Bangladesh 5,838 401,586 0.36 Indonesia 13,512 396,454 0.5 Philippines 7,114 375,180 0.67 Turkey 10,027 368,513 1.22 Ukraine 6,755 363,075 1.51 Belgium 11,038 347,289 9.65 Saudi Arabia 5,348 346,047 1.59 Pakistan 6,759 330,200 0.32 Netherlands 7,202 319,991 4.18 Israel 2,463 311,622 2.77 Poland 4,849 299,049 1.28 Czech Republic 2,547 292,280 2.4 Canada 10,001 222,887 2.7 Romania 6,681 222,559 3.43 Morocco 3,373 199,745 0.94 Ecuador 12,588 163,192 7.37 Nepal 876 160,400 0.31 Bolivia 8,672 141,124 7.64 Switzerland 1,954 135,658 2.3 Qatar 230 131,939 0.83 Panama 2,650 130,422 6.34 United Arab Emirates 485 129,024 0.5 Portugal 2,395 128,392 2.33 Dominican Republic 2,226 125,008 2.09 Kuwait 763 123,906 1.84 Sweden 5,945 118,304 5.84 Oman 1,208 114,434 2.5 Kazakhstan 1,825 110,832 1 Egypt 6,222 106,877 0.63 Guatemala 3,665 105,571 2.12 Costa Rica 1,329 105,322 2.66 Japan 1,746 98,974 0.14 Belarus 969 95,545 1.02 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.