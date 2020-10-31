FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.24 million, death toll at 1,183,425

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 30 (Reuters) - More than 44.24 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,183,425​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 228,885 8,984,432 7.01 India 121,090 8,088,851 0.9 Brazil 158,969 5,494,376 7.59 Russia 27,656 1,599,976 1.91 France 36,020 1,282,769 5.38 Spain 35,639 1,160,083 7.62 Argentina 30,443 1,143,800 6.84 Colombia 30,926 1,053,122 6.23 Mexico 90,773 912,811 7.19 Peru 34,362 897,594 10.53 South Africa 19,164 721,770 3.32 Italy 38,122 616,595 6.31 Iran 34,478 604,952 4.21 Chile 14,118 507,050 7.54 Germany 10,284 494,990 1.24 Iraq 10,862 470,633 2.83 Indonesia 13,782 406,945 0.51 Bangladesh 5,905 406,364 0.37 Belgium 11,308 392,258 9.89 Philippines 7,185 378,993 0.67 Ukraine 7,041 378,729 1.58 Turkey 10,177 373,154 1.24 Saudi Arabia 5,383 346,880 1.6 Netherlands 7,345 341,374 4.26 Poland 5,351 340,834 1.41 Pakistan 6,795 332,186 0.32 Israel 2,508 313,114 2.82 Czech Republic 2,862 310,068 2.69 Romania 6,867 235,586 3.53 Canada 10,074 228,542 2.72 Morocco 3,572 212,038 0.99 Ecuador 12,622 166,302 7.39 Nepal 904 164,718 0.32 Switzerland 2,037 154,251 2.39 Bolivia 8,705 141,484 7.67 Portugal 2,428 132,616 2.36 Qatar 232 132,343 0.83 Panama 2,678 132,045 6.41 United Arab Emirates 490 131,508 0.51 Dominican Republic 2,234 125,913 2.1 Kuwait 773 125,337 1.87 Sweden 5,962 124,703 5.86 Oman 1,208 114,434 2.5 Kazakhstan 1,825 111,492 1 Costa Rica 1,357 107,570 2.71 Egypt 6,247 107,209 0.63 Guatemala 3,682 106,320 2.13 Japan 1,769 101,289 0.14 Austria 1,057 100,138 1.2 Belarus 977 97,499 1.03 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.