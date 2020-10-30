FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.66 million, death toll at 1,176,024

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 29 (Reuters) - More than 44.66 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,176,024​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 227,830 8,893,178 6.97 India 120,527 8,040,203 0.89 Brazil 158,456 5,468,270 7.56 Russia 27,301 1,581,693 1.89 France 35,785 1,235,132 5.34 Spain 35,466 1,136,503 7.58 Argentina 30,071 1,130,533 6.76 Colombia 30,753 1,041,935 6.19 United Kingdom 45,725 972,723 6.88 Mexico 90,309 906,863 7.16 Peru 34,315 894,928 10.52 South Africa 19,111 719,714 3.31 Iran 34,113 596,941 4.17 Italy 37,905 589,766 6.27 Chile 14,032 505,530 7.49 Germany 10,200 476,265 1.23 Iraq 10,815 467,755 2.81 Bangladesh 5,861 403,079 0.36 Indonesia 13,612 400,483 0.51 Philippines 7,114 375,180 0.67 Ukraine 6,868 370,417 1.54 Turkey 10,027 368,513 1.22 Belgium 11,170 368,337 9.77 Saudi Arabia 5,363 346,482 1.59 Pakistan 6,775 331,108 0.32 Netherlands 7,258 330,255 4.21 Poland 5,149 319,205 1.36 Israel 2,484 312,417 2.8 Czech Republic 2,675 297,013 2.52 Romania 6,764 229,040 3.47 Canada 10,032 225,586 2.71 Morocco 3,506 207,718 0.97 Ecuador 12,608 164,908 7.38 Nepal 887 162,354 0.32 Bolivia 8,694 141,321 7.66 Switzerland 1,954 135,658 2.3 Qatar 231 132,150 0.83 Panama 2,663 131,247 6.38 United Arab Emirates 488 130,336 0.51 Portugal 2,395 128,392 2.33 Dominican Republic 2,232 125,570 2.1 Kuwait 767 124,666 1.85 Sweden 5,949 121,112 5.85 Oman 1,208 114,434 2.5 Kazakhstan 1,825 111,100 1 Egypt 6,234 107,030 0.63 Costa Rica 1,340 106,553 2.68 Guatemala 3,682 106,320 2.13 Japan 1,751 99,707 0.14 Belarus 973 96,529 1.03 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.