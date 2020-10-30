FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, death toll at 1,177,921

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 30 (Reuters) - More than 44.88 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,177,921​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 228,885 8,984,432 7.01 India 120,527 8,040,203 0.89 Brazil 158,456 5,468,270 7.56 Russia 27,301 1,581,693 1.89 France 35,785 1,235,132 5.34 Spain 35,466 1,136,503 7.58 Argentina 30,071 1,130,533 6.76 Colombia 30,753 1,041,935 6.19 United Kingdom 46,005 995,788 6.92 Mexico 90,309 906,863 7.16 Peru 34,315 894,928 10.52 South Africa 19,111 719,714 3.31 Italy 38,122 616,595 6.31 Iran 34,113 596,941 4.17 Germany 10,200 523,902 1.23 Chile 14,032 505,530 7.49 Iraq 10,815 467,755 2.81 Indonesia 13,701 404,048 0.51 Bangladesh 5,861 403,079 0.36 Philippines 7,147 376,935 0.67 Turkey 10,099 370,832 1.23 Ukraine 6,868 370,417 1.54 Belgium 11,170 368,337 9.77 Saudi Arabia 5,363 346,482 1.59 Pakistan 6,775 331,108 0.32 Netherlands 7,258 330,255 4.21 Poland 5,149 319,205 1.36 Israel 2,484 312,417 2.8 Czech Republic 2,675 297,013 2.52 Romania 6,764 229,040 3.47 Canada 10,032 228,542 2.71 Morocco 3,506 207,718 0.97 Ecuador 12,608 164,908 7.38 Nepal 887 162,354 0.32 Switzerland 1,985 145,044 2.33 Bolivia 8,694 141,321 7.66 Portugal 2,428 132,616 2.36 Qatar 231 132,150 0.83 Panama 2,663 131,247 6.38 United Arab Emirates 488 130,336 0.51 Dominican Republic 2,232 125,570 2.1 Kuwait 767 124,666 1.85 Sweden 5,949 121,112 5.85 Oman 1,208 114,434 2.5 Kazakhstan 1,825 111,100 1 Egypt 6,234 107,030 0.63 Costa Rica 1,340 106,553 2.68 Guatemala 3,682 106,320 2.13 Japan 1,761 100,516 0.14 Belarus 973 96,529 1.03 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:33 GMT.