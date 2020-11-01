FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 45.54 million, death toll at 1,188,017

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 31 (Reuters) - More than 45.54 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,188,017​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 228,885 8,984,432 7.01 India 121,641 8,137,119 0.9 Brazil 159,477 5,516,658 7.61 Russia 27,656 1,599,976 1.91 France 36,565 1,331,984 5.46 Spain 35,878 1,185,678 7.67 Argentina 30,792 1,157,179 6.92 Colombia 31,135 1,063,151 6.27 United Kingdom 46,229 989,745 6.96 Mexico 91,289 918,811 7.23 Peru 34,411 900,180 10.55 South Africa 19,230 723,682 3.33 Italy 38,321 647,674 6.34 Iran 34,478 604,952 4.21 Germany 10,400 514,559 1.25 Chile 14,158 508,571 7.56 Iraq 10,862 470,633 2.83 Belgium 11,452 412,314 10.02 Indonesia 13,782 406,945 0.51 Bangladesh 5,905 406,364 0.37 Philippines 7,185 378,993 0.67 Ukraine 7,041 378,729 1.58 Turkey 10,177 373,154 1.24 Saudi Arabia 5,383 346,880 1.6 Netherlands 7,345 341,374 4.26 Poland 5,351 340,834 1.41 Pakistan 6,806 332,993 0.32 Czech Republic 3,078 323,673 2.9 Israel 2,508 313,114 2.82 Romania 6,867 235,586 3.53 Canada 10,110 231,999 2.73 Morocco 3,625 215,294 1.01 Nepal 920 168,235 0.33 Ecuador 12,632 167,147 7.39 Switzerland 2,037 154,251 2.39 Bolivia 8,715 141,631 7.68 Portugal 2,468 137,272 2.4 Panama 2,688 132,867 6.44 Qatar 232 132,343 0.83 United Arab Emirates 490 131,508 0.51 Dominican Republic 2,236 126,332 2.1 Kuwait 773 125,337 1.87 Sweden 5,962 124,732 5.86 Oman 1,208 114,434 2.5 Kazakhstan 1,825 111,953 1 Costa Rica 1,371 108,866 2.74 Egypt 6,258 107,376 0.64 Guatemala 3,714 107,339 2.15 Japan 1,769 101,289 0.14 Austria 1,057 100,138 1.2 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT. (Editing by Daniel Wallis)