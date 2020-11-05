FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 47.77 million, death toll at 1,218,454

By Lynx Insight Service Nov 4 (Reuters) - More than 47.77 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,218,454​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 232,748 9,424,761 7.12 India 123,611 8,313,876 0.91 Brazil 160,496 5,566,049 7.66 Russia 29,217 1,693,454 2.02 France 38,674 1,543,321 5.77 Spain 36,495 1,259,366 7.8 Argentina 32,052 1,195,276 7.2 Colombia 31,847 1,099,392 6.41 United Kingdom 47,742 1,079,041 7.18 Mexico 92,593 938,405 7.34 Peru 34,623 908,902 10.61 Italy 39,764 790,377 6.58 South Africa 19,539 728,836 3.38 Iran 36,579 646,164 4.47 Germany 10,689 568,835 1.29 Chile 14,319 514,202 7.65 Iraq 11,128 485,870 2.9 Belgium 12,126 453,310 10.61 Poland 6,475 439,536 1.71 Ukraine 7,731 420,617 1.73 Indonesia 14,146 418,375 0.53 Bangladesh 5,983 412,647 0.37 Philippines 7,318 387,161 0.69 Turkey 10,558 384,509 1.28 Netherlands 7,682 383,523 4.46 Czech Republic 3,913 362,985 3.68 Saudi Arabia 5,471 348,936 1.62 Pakistan 6,867 337,573 0.32 Israel 2,597 317,206 2.92 Romania 7,419 267,088 3.81 Canada 10,279 244,935 2.77 Morocco 3,900 229,565 1.08 Switzerland 2,275 192,376 2.67 Nepal 1,004 179,614 0.36 Ecuador 12,698 170,110 7.43 Portugal 2,694 156,940 2.62 Bolivia 8,751 141,936 7.71 Sweden 5,997 137,730 5.89 United Arab Emirates 500 137,310 0.52 Panama 2,731 135,592 6.54 Qatar 232 133,370 0.83 Kuwait 794 128,843 1.92 Dominican Republic 2,252 127,848 2.12 Austria 1,227 127,246 1.39 Oman 1,275 116,847 2.64 Kazakhstan 1,857 113,741 1.02 Costa Rica 1,419 112,120 2.84 Guatemala 3,748 108,483 2.17 Egypt 6,305 108,122 0.64 Japan 1,805 103,777 0.14 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.