FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 50.74 million, death toll at 1,260,738

By Lynx Insight Service Nov 10 (Reuters) - More than 50.74 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,260,738​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 237,762 10,014,390 7.28 India 127,059 8,591,730 0.94 Brazil 162,269 5,653,561 7.75 France 40,987 1,807,479 6.12 Russia 30,793 1,796,132 2.13 Spain 39,345 1,381,218 8.41 Argentina 33,560 1,242,182 7.54 United Kingdom 49,236 1,213,363 7.41 Colombia 32,791 1,143,887 6.6 Mexico 95,027 967,825 7.53 Italy 41,750 960,373 6.91 Peru 34,879 922,333 10.69 South Africa 19,845 738,525 3.43 Iran 38,749 692,949 4.74 Germany 11,285 666,933 1.36 Poland 8,045 568,138 2.12 Chile 14,543 521,558 7.76 Iraq 11,380 501,733 2.96 Belgium 13,055 500,789 11.42 Ukraine 8,565 469,018 1.92 Indonesia 14,689 440,569 0.55 Bangladesh 6,067 420,238 0.38 Czech Republic 4,858 414,828 4.57 Netherlands 8,043 414,745 4.67 Turkey 10,972 396,831 1.33 Philippines 7,539 396,395 0.71 Saudi Arabia 5,559 350,984 1.65 Pakistan 6,977 344,839 0.33 Israel 2,676 319,784 3.01 Romania 8,009 306,991 4.11 Canada 10,522 264,113 2.84 Morocco 4,356 259,951 1.21 Switzerland 2,576 229,222 3.03 Nepal 1,126 197,024 0.4 Portugal 2,959 183,420 2.88 Ecuador 12,815 173,486 7.5 Austria 1,454 159,674 1.64 Sweden 6,072 148,337 5.97 United Arab Emirates 515 143,289 0.53 Bolivia 8,795 142,475 7.75 Panama 2,798 139,527 6.7 Qatar 232 134,433 0.83 Kuwait 816 132,478 1.97 Dominican Republic 2,265 130,182 2.13 Oman 1,310 118,503 2.71 Kazakhstan 1,857 116,772 1.02 Costa Rica 1,464 116,363 2.93 Jordan 1,295 114,986 1.3 Hungary 2,493 114,778 2.55 Guatemala 3,821 111,262 2.22 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.