FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 51.22 million, death toll at 1,269,014

By Lynx Insight Service Nov 10 (Reuters) - More than 51.22 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,269,014​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 238,427 10,139,780 7.3 India 127,059 8,591,730 0.94 Brazil 162,628 5,675,032 7.76 France 42,207 1,829,659 6.3 Russia 31,161 1,817,109 2.16 Spain 39,756 1,398,613 8.5 Argentina 33,907 1,250,499 7.62 United Kingdom 49,770 1,233,775 7.49 Colombia 32,974 1,149,063 6.64 Italy 42,330 995,463 7.01 Mexico 95,225 972,785 7.55 Peru 34,943 923,527 10.71 South Africa 19,845 738,525 3.43 Iran 39,202 703,288 4.79 Germany 11,404 683,473 1.38 Poland 8,375 593,592 2.21 Chile 14,588 522,879 7.79 Iraq 11,432 505,310 2.97 Belgium 13,216 503,182 11.56 Ukraine 8,756 479,197 1.96 Indonesia 14,761 444,348 0.55 Bangladesh 6,092 421,921 0.38 Czech Republic 5,074 420,875 4.77 Netherlands 8,141 419,412 4.72 Turkey 11,059 399,360 1.34 Philippines 7,647 398,449 0.72 Saudi Arabia 5,576 351,455 1.65 Pakistan 7,000 346,476 0.33 Israel 2,682 320,515 3.02 Romania 8,186 314,295 4.21 Canada 10,564 268,735 2.85 Morocco 4,356 259,951 1.21 Switzerland 2,683 235,202 3.15 Nepal 1,148 199,760 0.41 Portugal 3,021 187,237 2.94 Ecuador 12,839 175,269 7.52 Austria 1,499 166,745 1.7 Sweden 6,057 162,240 5.95 United Arab Emirates 518 144,385 0.54 Bolivia 8,802 142,561 7.75 Panama 2,808 140,331 6.72 Qatar 233 134,663 0.84 Kuwait 821 133,381 1.98 Dominican Republic 2,267 130,603 2.13 Jordan 1,386 120,982 1.39 Hungary 2,596 118,918 2.66 Oman 1,316 118,884 2.72 Costa Rica 1,491 117,587 2.98 Kazakhstan 1,857 117,336 1.02 Japan 1,861 111,320 0.15 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 2200 GMT.