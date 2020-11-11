FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 51.46 million, death toll at 1,272,964

By Lynx Insight Service Nov 11 (Reuters) - More than 51.46 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,272,964​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 239,879 10,276,360 7.34 India 127,571 8,636,011 0.94 Brazil 162,802 5,675,032 7.77 France 42,207 1,829,659 6.3 Russia 31,161 1,817,109 2.16 Spain 39,756 1,398,613 8.5 Argentina 34,183 1,262,476 7.68 United Kingdom 49,770 1,233,775 7.49 Colombia 33,148 1,149,063 6.68 Italy 42,330 995,463 7.01 Mexico 95,842 978,531 7.6 Peru 34,943 923,527 10.71 South Africa 19,951 740,254 3.45 Iran 39,202 703,288 4.79 Germany 11,626 701,484 1.4 Poland 8,375 593,592 2.21 Chile 14,588 522,879 7.79 Iraq 11,432 505,310 2.97 Belgium 13,216 503,182 11.56 Ukraine 8,756 479,197 1.96 Indonesia 14,761 444,348 0.55 Bangladesh 6,108 423,620 0.38 Czech Republic 5,074 420,875 4.77 Netherlands 8,141 419,412 4.72 Philippines 7,661 399,749 0.72 Turkey 11,059 399,360 1.34 Saudi Arabia 5,576 351,455 1.65 Pakistan 7,021 348,184 0.33 Israel 2,682 320,515 3.02 Romania 8,186 314,295 4.21 Canada 10,632 273,037 2.87 Morocco 4,425 265,165 1.23 Switzerland 2,683 235,202 3.15 Nepal 1,148 199,760 0.41 Portugal 3,021 187,237 2.94 Ecuador 12,839 175,269 7.52 Austria 1,499 166,745 1.7 Sweden 6,057 162,240 5.95 United Arab Emirates 518 144,385 0.54 Bolivia 8,808 142,664 7.76 Panama 2,817 141,302 6.74 Qatar 233 134,663 0.84 Kuwait 821 133,381 1.98 Dominican Republic 2,267 130,603 2.13 Jordan 1,386 120,982 1.39 Hungary 2,596 118,918 2.66 Oman 1,316 118,884 2.72 Costa Rica 1,502 118,566 3 Kazakhstan 1,857 117,904 1.02 Guatemala 3,832 112,129 2.22 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.