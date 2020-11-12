FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 51.66 million, death toll at 1,276,397

By Lynx Insight Service Nov 11 (Reuters) - More than 51.66 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,276,397​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 239,879 10,276,360 7.34 India 127,571 8,636,011 0.94 Brazil 162,829 5,700,044 7.77 Russia 31,593 1,836,960 2.19 France 42,207 1,829,659 6.3 Spain 39,756 1,398,613 8.5 Argentina 34,183 1,262,476 7.68 United Kingdom 49,770 1,233,775 7.49 Colombia 33,148 1,156,675 6.68 Italy 42,330 995,463 7.01 Mexico 95,842 978,531 7.6 Peru 34,992 925,431 10.73 South Africa 19,951 740,254 3.45 Iran 39,664 715,068 4.85 Germany 11,626 701,484 1.4 Poland 8,805 618,813 2.32 Chile 14,611 523,907 7.8 Iraq 11,482 508,508 2.99 Belgium 13,561 507,475 11.86 Ukraine 8,947 489,808 2.01 Indonesia 14,836 448,118 0.55 Czech Republic 5,323 429,880 5.01 Bangladesh 6,127 425,353 0.38 Netherlands 8,215 424,819 4.77 Philippines 7,661 399,749 0.72 Turkey 11,059 399,360 1.34 Saudi Arabia 5,590 351,849 1.66 Pakistan 7,021 348,184 0.33 Romania 8,389 324,094 4.31 Israel 2,682 320,515 3.02 Canada 10,632 273,037 2.87 Morocco 4,425 265,165 1.23 Switzerland 2,769 243,472 3.25 Nepal 1,174 202,329 0.42 Portugal 3,021 187,237 2.94 Ecuador 12,849 175,711 7.52 Austria 1,564 172,980 1.77 Sweden 6,082 166,707 5.98 United Arab Emirates 520 145,599 0.54 Bolivia 8,808 142,664 7.76 Panama 2,817 141,302 6.74 Qatar 233 134,887 0.84 Kuwait 826 134,159 2 Dominican Republic 2,269 131,131 2.14 Hungary 2,697 122,863 2.76 Jordan 1,386 120,982 1.39 Oman 1,321 119,186 2.74 Costa Rica 1,502 118,566 3 Kazakhstan 1,857 117,904 1.02 Japan 1,871 112,858 0.15 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1600 GMT.