FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 54.59 million, death toll at 1,320,446

By Lynx Insight Service Nov 17 (Reuters) - More than 54.59 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,320,446​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 246,208 11,056,897 7.54 India 130,070 8,845,127 0.96 Brazil 165,658 5,848,959 7.91 France 44,548 1,981,827 6.65 Russia 33,186 1,925,825 2.3 Spain 40,769 1,458,591 8.71 United Kingdom 52,147 1,390,681 7.85 Argentina 35,436 1,310,491 7.96 Colombia 34,031 1,198,746 6.85 Italy 45,229 1,178,529 7.49 Mexico 98,542 1,006,552 7.81 Peru 35,231 937,011 10.8 Germany 12,596 808,752 1.52 Iran 41,979 775,121 5.13 South Africa 20,314 752,269 3.52 Poland 10,348 712,972 2.72 Belgium 14,421 535,939 12.61 Ukraine 9,603 535,857 2.15 Chile 14,819 531,273 7.91 Iraq 11,712 521,542 3.05 Indonesia 15,296 470,648 0.57 Czech Republic 6,058 458,229 5.7 Netherlands 8,530 452,701 4.95 Bangladesh 6,215 434,472 0.39 Turkey 11,507 414,278 1.4 Philippines 7,839 409,574 0.74 Romania 8,926 360,281 4.59 Pakistan 7,160 359,032 0.34 Saudi Arabia 5,676 353,556 1.68 Israel 2,729 323,741 3.07 Morocco 4,850 296,189 1.35 Canada 10,953 296,077 2.96 Switzerland 2,960 257,135 3.48 Portugal 3,381 217,301 3.29 Nepal 1,230 210,973 0.44 Austria 1,887 210,281 2.13 Ecuador 13,008 180,295 7.61 Sweden 6,189 180,010 6.08 United Arab Emirates 534 151,554 0.55 Panama 2,873 146,653 6.88 Jordan 1,772 143,678 1.78 Bolivia 8,849 143,246 7.79 Hungary 3,097 140,961 3.17 Kuwait 842 137,329 2.04 Qatar 235 136,028 0.84 Dominican Republic 2,285 133,724 2.15 Costa Rica 1,546 123,223 3.09 Kazakhstan 1,899 121,051 1.04 Oman 1,350 120,718 2.8 Japan 1,911 119,957 0.15 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 05:03 GMT.