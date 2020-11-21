FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 57.06 million, death toll at 1,362,744

By Lynx Insight Service Nov 20 (Reuters) - More than 57.06 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,362,744​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 252,493 11,737,129 7.73 India 132,162 9,004,365 0.98 Brazil 168,061 5,981,767 8.02 France 47,127 2,086,288 7.04 Russia 35,311 2,039,926 2.44 Spain 42,291 1,541,574 9.04 United Kingdom 53,775 1,453,256 8.09 Argentina 36,532 1,349,434 8.21 Italy 47,870 1,308,528 7.92 Colombia 34,761 1,225,490 7 Mexico 100,104 1,019,543 7.93 Peru 35,446 943,917 10.86 Germany 13,469 867,515 1.62 Iran 43,896 828,377 5.37 Poland 12,714 819,262 3.35 South Africa 20,671 759,658 3.58 Ukraine 10,598 598,085 2.38 Belgium 15,196 550,264 13.29 Chile 14,955 536,012 7.98 Iraq 11,883 531,769 3.09 Indonesia 15,600 483,518 0.58 Czech Republic 6,874 481,755 6.47 Netherlands 8,822 473,190 5.12 Bangladesh 6,305 441,159 0.39 Turkey 11,943 430,170 1.45 Philippines 7,998 413,430 0.75 Romania 9,756 403,123 5.01 Pakistan 7,284 368,665 0.34 Saudi Arabia 5,745 354,813 1.7 Israel 2,740 326,770 3.08 Canada 11,265 315,751 3.04 Morocco 5,090 311,554 1.41 Switzerland 3,575 290,601 4.2 Portugal 3,681 243,009 3.58 Austria 2,224 234,778 2.52 Nepal 1,276 215,020 0.45 Sweden 6,406 208,295 6.3 Ecuador 13,073 183,246 7.65 Jordan 2,053 169,396 2.06 Hungary 3,568 165,901 3.65 United Arab Emirates 547 156,523 0.57 Panama 2,922 151,089 7 Bolivia 8,889 143,756 7.83 Kuwait 861 139,308 2.08 Qatar 235 136,888 0.84 Dominican Republic 2,301 136,183 2.17 Costa Rica 1,599 128,231 3.2 Japan 1,971 127,665 0.16 Kazakhstan 1,945 123,888 1.06 Armenia 1,900 123,646 6.44 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.