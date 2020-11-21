FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 57.55 million, death toll at 1,371,487

By Lynx Insight Service Nov 21 (Reuters) - More than 57.55 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,371,487​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 254,405 11,933,944 7.79 India 132,726 9,050,597 0.98 Brazil 168,613 6,020,164 8.05 France 48,265 2,109,170 7.21 Russia 35,311 2,039,926 2.44 Spain 42,618 1,556,730 9.11 United Kingdom 54,286 1,473,508 8.17 Argentina 36,790 1,359,042 8.27 Italy 48,569 1,345,767 8.04 Colombia 34,929 1,233,444 7.04 Mexico 100,823 1,025,969 7.99 Peru 35,484 946,087 10.88 Germany 13,721 891,040 1.66 Iran 43,896 828,377 5.37 Poland 12,714 819,262 3.35 South Africa 20,759 762,763 3.59 Ukraine 10,598 598,085 2.38 Belgium 15,196 550,264 13.29 Chile 15,003 537,585 8.01 Iraq 11,883 531,769 3.09 Indonesia 15,678 488,310 0.59 Czech Republic 6,874 481,755 6.47 Netherlands 8,822 473,190 5.12 Bangladesh 6,322 443,434 0.39 Turkey 12,084 435,273 1.47 Philippines 8,025 415,067 0.75 Romania 9,756 403,123 5.01 Pakistan 7,603 371,508 0.36 Saudi Arabia 5,745 354,813 1.7 Israel 2,740 326,770 3.08 Canada 11,334 320,719 3.06 Morocco 5,182 316,260 1.44 Switzerland 3,575 290,601 4.2 Portugal 3,762 249,498 3.66 Austria 2,224 234,778 2.52 Nepal 1,298 216,965 0.46 Sweden 6,406 208,295 6.3 Ecuador 13,095 183,840 7.66 Jordan 2,116 174,335 2.13 Hungary 3,568 165,901 3.65 United Arab Emirates 547 156,523 0.57 Panama 2,932 152,289 7.02 Bolivia 8,900 143,854 7.84 Kuwait 861 139,308 2.08 Qatar 235 136,888 0.84 Dominican Republic 2,301 136,183 2.17 Costa Rica 1,608 129,418 3.22 Japan 1,982 129,068 0.16 Kazakhstan 1,945 124,710 1.06 Armenia 1,900 123,646 6.44 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1000 GMT. (Reporting by Andrew Heavens)