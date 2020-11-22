FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 57.7 million, death toll at 1,375,170

By Lynx Insight Service LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - More than 57.7 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,375,170​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 254,405 11,933,944 7.79 India 132,726 9,050,597 0.98 Brazil 168,613 6,020,164 8.05 France 48,265 2,109,170 7.21 Russia 35,778 2,064,748 2.48 Spain 42,618 1,556,730 9.11 United Kingdom 54,286 1,473,508 8.17 Argentina 36,790 1,359,042 8.27 Italy 48,569 1,345,767 8.04 Colombia 34,929 1,233,444 7.04 Mexico 100,823 1,025,969 7.99 Peru 35,484 946,087 10.88 Germany 13,721 891,040 1.66 Poland 13,288 843,475 3.5 Iran 43,896 828,377 5.37 South Africa 20,759 762,763 3.59 Ukraine 10,813 612,665 2.42 Belgium 15,352 553,680 13.43 Chile 15,003 537,585 8.01 Iraq 11,925 533,555 3.1 Indonesia 15,774 493,308 0.59 Czech Republic 7,021 487,563 6.6 Netherlands 8,870 479,260 5.15 Bangladesh 6,322 443,434 0.39 Turkey 12,084 435,273 1.47 Philippines 8,080 416,852 0.76 Romania 9,916 412,808 5.09 Pakistan 7,603 371,508 0.36 Saudi Arabia 5,761 355,034 1.71 Israel 2,742 327,407 3.09 Canada 11,334 320,719 3.06 Morocco 5,182 316,260 1.44 Switzerland 3,575 290,601 4.2 Portugal 3,762 249,498 3.66 Austria 2,328 241,294 2.63 Nepal 1,305 218,639 0.46 Sweden 6,419 209,426 6.31 Ecuador 13,095 183,840 7.66 Jordan 2,116 174,335 2.13 Hungary 3,689 170,298 3.77 United Arab Emirates 548 157,785 0.57 Panama 2,932 152,289 7.02 Bolivia 8,900 143,854 7.84 Kuwait 863 139,734 2.09 Qatar 235 137,062 0.84 Dominican Republic 2,306 136,784 2.17 Japan 1,987 131,627 0.16 Costa Rica 1,608 129,418 3.22 Armenia 1,931 124,839 6.54 Kazakhstan 1,945 124,710 1.06 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1600 GMT. (Editing by Frances Kerry)