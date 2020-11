By Lynx Insight Service Nov 23 (Reuters) - More than 58.78 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,392,363​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 256,771 12,248,919 7.86 India 133,738 9,139,865 0.99 Brazil 168,989 6,052,786 8.07 France 48,732 2,140,208 7.28 Russia 36,540 2,114,502 2.53 Spain 42,618 1,556,730 9.11 United Kingdom 55,024 1,512,045 8.28 Italy 49,823 1,408,868 8.25 Argentina 37,002 1,370,366 8.32 Colombia 35,287 1,248,417 7.11 Mexico 101,676 1,041,875 8.06 Peru 35,595 949,670 10.91 Germany 14,007 922,645 1.69 Poland 13,774 876,333 3.63 Iran 45,255 866,821 5.53 South Africa 20,903 767,679 3.62 Ukraine 11,075 635,689 2.48 Belgium 15,618 558,779 13.66 Chile 15,069 540,640 8.05 Iraq 11,996 537,457 3.12 Indonesia 16,002 502,110 0.6 Czech Republic 7,196 492,363 6.77 Netherlands 8,945 489,818 5.19 Turkey 12,511 453,535 1.52 Bangladesh 6,416 449,760 0.4 Romania 10,177 422,852 5.23 Philippines 8,173 420,617 0.77 Pakistan 7,696 376,929 0.36 Saudi Arabia 5,796 355,489 1.72 Canada 11,455 330,503 3.09 Morocco 5,396 327,528 1.5 Israel 2,742 327,407 3.09 Switzerland 3,788 300,352 4.45 Portugal 3,971 264,802 3.86 Austria 2,459 249,157 2.78 Nepal 1,337 222,288 0.48 Sweden 6,424 210,484 6.31 Jordan 2,302 188,410 2.31 Ecuador 13,201 185,643 7.73 Hungary 3,891 177,952 3.98 United Arab Emirates 554 160,055 0.58 Panama 2,957 154,783 7.08 Bolivia 8,907 143,978 7.85 Kuwait 868 140,393 2.1 Dominican Republic 2,311 138,829 2.17 Qatar 236 137,415 0.85 Japan 2,008 135,346 0.16 Costa Rica 1,608 129,418 3.22 Armenia 1,976 126,709 6.69 Serbia 1,237 126,187 1.77 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.