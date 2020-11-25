FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 59.22 million, death toll at 1,397,086

By Lynx Insight Service Nov 24 (Reuters) - More than 59.22 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,397,086​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 257,690 12,422,557 7.89 India 134,218 9,177,840 0.99 Brazil 169,485 6,087,608 8.09 France 49,232 2,144,660 7.35 Russia 37,031 2,138,828 2.56 Spain 43,131 1,582,616 9.22 United Kingdom 55,230 1,527,495 8.31 Italy 50,453 1,431,795 8.35 Argentina 37,122 1,374,631 8.34 Colombia 35,479 1,254,979 7.15 Mexico 101,926 1,049,358 8.08 Peru 35,641 950,557 10.92 Germany 14,220 936,548 1.72 Poland 13,774 876,333 3.63 Iran 45,255 866,821 5.53 South Africa 20,968 769,759 3.63 Ukraine 11,263 647,976 2.52 Belgium 15,755 559,902 13.78 Chile 15,106 542,080 8.07 Iraq 11,996 537,457 3.12 Indonesia 16,002 502,110 0.6 Czech Republic 7,360 496,638 6.92 Netherlands 8,945 489,818 5.19 Turkey 12,511 453,535 1.52 Bangladesh 6,416 449,760 0.4 Romania 10,177 422,852 5.23 Philippines 8,173 420,617 0.77 Pakistan 7,744 379,883 0.36 Saudi Arabia 5,796 355,489 1.72 Canada 11,521 337,555 3.11 Israel 2,777 330,495 3.13 Morocco 5,396 327,528 1.5 Switzerland 3,788 300,352 4.45 Portugal 3,971 264,802 3.86 Austria 2,577 253,649 2.91 Nepal 1,337 222,288 0.48 Sweden 6,424 210,484 6.31 Jordan 2,302 188,410 2.31 Ecuador 13,225 185,944 7.74 Hungary 4,008 181,881 4.1 United Arab Emirates 554 160,055 0.58 Panama 2,973 155,658 7.12 Bolivia 8,916 144,034 7.85 Kuwait 868 140,393 2.1 Dominican Republic 2,311 138,829 2.17 Qatar 236 137,415 0.85 Japan 2,008 135,346 0.16 Costa Rica 1,641 132,295 3.28 Kazakhstan 1,945 126,860 1.06 Armenia 1,976 126,709 6.69 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1600 GMT.