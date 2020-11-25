FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 59.43 million, death toll at 1,403,065

By Lynx Insight Service Nov 24 (Reuters) - More than 59.43 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,403,065​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 257,690 12,422,557 7.89 India 134,218 9,177,840 0.99 Brazil 169,485 6,087,608 8.09 France 50,237 2,153,815 7.5 Russia 37,031 2,138,828 2.56 Spain 43,668 1,594,844 9.33 United Kingdom 55,838 1,538,794 8.4 Italy 51,306 1,455,022 8.49 Argentina 37,122 1,374,631 8.34 Colombia 35,479 1,254,979 7.15 Mexico 101,926 1,049,358 8.08 Peru 35,641 950,557 10.92 Germany 14,220 936,548 1.72 Poland 14,314 909,066 3.77 Iran 45,738 880,542 5.59 South Africa 21,083 772,252 3.65 Ukraine 11,263 647,976 2.52 Belgium 15,755 559,902 13.78 Chile 15,106 542,080 8.07 Iraq 12,031 539,749 3.13 Indonesia 16,111 506,302 0.6 Czech Republic 7,360 496,638 6.92 Netherlands 9,035 493,744 5.24 Turkey 12,672 460,916 1.54 Bangladesh 6,448 451,990 0.4 Romania 10,373 430,605 5.33 Philippines 8,185 421,722 0.77 Pakistan 7,744 379,883 0.36 Saudi Arabia 5,811 355,741 1.72 Canada 11,521 337,555 3.11 Morocco 5,469 331,527 1.52 Israel 2,777 330,495 3.13 Switzerland 3,930 304,593 4.62 Portugal 4,056 268,721 3.94 Austria 2,577 253,649 2.91 Nepal 1,361 224,078 0.48 Sweden 6,492 220,979 6.38 Jordan 2,380 192,996 2.39 Ecuador 13,225 185,944 7.74 Hungary 4,008 181,881 4.1 United Arab Emirates 559 161,365 0.58 Panama 2,973 155,658 7.12 Bolivia 8,916 144,034 7.85 Kuwait 870 140,795 2.1 Dominican Republic 2,311 138,829 2.17 Qatar 236 137,627 0.85 Japan 2,028 136,558 0.16 Serbia 1,274 133,029 1.82 Costa Rica 1,641 132,295 3.28 Armenia 2,002 127,522 6.78 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.