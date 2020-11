By Lynx Insight Service Nov 25 (Reuters) - More than 59.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,409,664​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 259,847 12,593,403 7.95 India 134,699 9,222,216 1 Brazil 170,115 6,118,708 8.12 Russia 37,538 2,162,503 2.6 France 50,237 2,153,815 7.5 Spain 43,668 1,594,844 9.33 United Kingdom 55,838 1,538,794 8.4 Italy 51,306 1,455,022 8.49 Argentina 37,432 1,381,795 8.41 Colombia 35,677 1,262,494 7.19 Mexico 102,739 1,060,152 8.14 Germany 14,583 953,778 1.76 Peru 35,685 952,439 10.94 Poland 14,314 909,066 3.77 Iran 45,738 880,542 5.59 South Africa 21,083 772,252 3.65 Ukraine 11,492 661,858 2.58 Belgium 15,755 559,902 13.78 Chile 15,131 543,087 8.08 Iraq 12,031 539,749 3.13 Indonesia 16,111 506,302 0.6 Czech Republic 7,499 502,534 7.05 Netherlands 9,035 493,744 5.24 Turkey 12,672 460,916 1.54 Bangladesh 6,448 451,990 0.4 Romania 10,373 430,605 5.33 Philippines 8,185 421,722 0.77 Pakistan 7,803 382,892 0.37 Saudi Arabia 5,811 355,741 1.72 Canada 11,618 342,444 3.14 Morocco 5,469 331,527 1.52 Israel 2,777 329,527 3.13 Switzerland 3,930 304,593 4.62 Portugal 4,056 268,721 3.94 Austria 2,577 253,649 2.91 Nepal 1,361 224,078 0.48 Sweden 6,492 220,979 6.38 Jordan 2,380 192,996 2.39 Ecuador 13,264 186,436 7.76 Hungary 4,114 185,687 4.21 United Arab Emirates 559 161,365 0.58 Panama 2,986 156,930 7.15 Bolivia 8,928 144,147 7.86 Kuwait 870 140,795 2.1 Dominican Republic 2,313 139,111 2.18 Qatar 236 137,627 0.85 Japan 2,028 136,558 0.16 Costa Rica 1,662 133,190 3.32 Serbia 1,274 133,029 1.82 Bulgaria 3,226 129,348 4.59 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.