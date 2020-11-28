FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 61.06 million, death toll at 1,434,465

By Lynx Insight Service Nov 27 (Reuters) - More than 61.06 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,434,465​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 263,390 12,875,317 8.06 India 135,715 9,309,787 1 Brazil 171,460 6,204,220 8.19 Russia 38,558 2,215,533 2.67 France 50,957 2,183,660 7.61 Spain 44,374 1,617,355 9.48 United Kingdom 57,032 1,574,562 8.58 Italy 52,850 1,509,875 8.75 Argentina 37,941 1,399,431 8.53 Colombia 36,019 1,280,487 7.25 Mexico 104,242 1,078,594 8.26 Germany 15,350 995,543 1.85 Poland 16,147 958,416 4.25 Peru 35,785 956,347 10.97 Iran 47,095 922,397 5.76 South Africa 21,289 778,571 3.68 Ukraine 11,909 693,407 2.67 Belgium 16,219 567,532 14.19 Chile 15,235 545,662 8.13 Iraq 12,125 544,670 3.15 Indonesia 16,521 522,581 0.62 Czech Republic 7,799 511,520 7.34 Netherlands 9,267 508,866 5.38 Turkey 13,014 474,606 1.58 Romania 10,844 457,848 5.57 Bangladesh 6,524 456,438 0.4 Philippines 8,242 424,297 0.77 Pakistan 7,897 389,311 0.37 Saudi Arabia 5,840 356,389 1.73 Canada 11,799 353,097 3.18 Morocco 5,619 340,684 1.56 Israel 2,826 331,678 3.18 Switzerland 4,250 318,290 4.99 Portugal 4,209 280,394 4.09 Austria 2,773 266,659 3.14 Sweden 6,571 243,129 6.46 Nepal 1,435 229,343 0.51 Jordan 2,509 203,021 2.52 Hungary 4,364 198,440 4.46 Ecuador 13,316 188,138 7.79 United Arab Emirates 564 163,967 0.59 Panama 3,018 160,287 7.23 Serbia 1,366 148,214 1.96 Bolivia 8,939 144,390 7.87 Japan 2,099 143,523 0.17 Kuwait 872 141,547 2.11 Dominican Republic 2,317 140,922 2.18 Qatar 237 138,066 0.85 Bulgaria 3,529 136,628 5.02 Costa Rica 1,679 135,742 3.36 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.