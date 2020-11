By Lynx Insight Service Nov 28 (Reuters) - More than 61.21 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,438,281​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 263,390 12,875,317 8.06 India 135,715 9,309,787 1 Brazil 171,460 6,204,220 8.19 Russia 38,558 2,215,533 2.67 France 51,914 2,196,119 7.75 Spain 44,668 1,628,208 9.55 United Kingdom 57,553 1,590,564 8.66 Italy 53,677 1,538,217 8.88 Argentina 37,941 1,399,431 8.53 Colombia 36,019 1,280,487 7.25 Mexico 104,242 1,078,594 8.26 Germany 15,722 1,018,343 1.9 Poland 16,147 958,416 4.25 Peru 35,785 956,347 10.97 Iran 47,095 922,397 5.76 South Africa 21,289 778,571 3.68 Ukraine 11,909 693,407 2.67 Belgium 16,219 567,532 14.19 Iraq 12,125 547,215 3.15 Chile 15,235 545,662 8.13 Indonesia 16,521 522,581 0.62 Czech Republic 7,799 511,520 7.34 Netherlands 9,267 508,866 5.38 Turkey 13,191 481,198 1.6 Bangladesh 6,544 458,711 0.41 Romania 10,844 457,848 5.57 Philippines 8,255 425,918 0.77 Pakistan 7,897 389,311 0.37 Saudi Arabia 5,857 356,691 1.74 Canada 11,799 353,097 3.18 Morocco 5,619 340,684 1.56 Israel 2,834 333,433 3.19 Switzerland 4,250 318,290 4.99 Portugal 4,276 285,838 4.16 Austria 2,886 271,549 3.26 Sweden 6,571 243,129 6.46 Nepal 1,435 229,343 0.51 Jordan 2,570 207,601 2.58 Hungary 4,364 198,440 4.46 Ecuador 13,316 188,138 7.79 United Arab Emirates 567 165,250 0.59 Panama 3,018 160,287 7.23 Serbia 1,423 155,994 2.04 Bolivia 8,939 144,390 7.87 Japan 2,099 143,523 0.17 Kuwait 874 141,876 2.11 Dominican Republic 2,317 140,922 2.18 Qatar 237 138,250 0.85 Bulgaria 3,529 136,628 5.02 Costa Rica 1,679 135,742 3.36 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.