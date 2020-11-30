FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 62.06 million, death toll at 1,450,479

By Lynx Insight Service SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - More than 62.06 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,450,479​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 266,000 13,236,417 8.14 India 136,696 9,392,919 1.01 Brazil 172,561 6,290,272 8.24 Russia 39,068 2,242,633 2.7 France 52,127 2,208,699 7.78 Spain 44,668 1,628,208 9.55 United Kingdom 58,032 1,606,435 8.73 Italy 53,677 1,538,217 8.88 Argentina 38,322 1,413,375 8.61 Colombia 36,401 1,299,613 7.33 Mexico 105,459 1,100,683 8.36 Germany 15,971 1,033,487 1.93 Poland 16,746 973,593 4.41 Peru 35,879 960,368 11 Iran 47,486 935,799 5.81 South Africa 21,289 778,571 3.68 Ukraine 12,093 709,701 2.71 Belgium 16,339 570,829 14.29 Chile 15,322 548,941 8.18 Iraq 12,200 548,821 3.17 Indonesia 16,646 527,999 0.62 Czech Republic 7,967 515,984 7.49 Netherlands 9,326 513,325 5.41 Turkey 13,373 487,912 1.62 Romania 11,045 465,982 5.67 Bangladesh 6,580 460,619 0.41 Philippines 8,333 427,797 0.78 Pakistan 7,985 395,185 0.38 Canada 11,976 364,810 3.23 Saudi Arabia 5,870 356,911 1.74 Morocco 5,689 345,276 1.58 Israel 2,834 333,433 3.19 Switzerland 4,250 318,290 4.99 Portugal 4,276 285,838 4.16 Austria 3,018 274,312 3.41 Sweden 6,571 243,129 6.46 Nepal 1,454 230,723 0.52 Jordan 2,626 210,709 2.64 Hungary 4,516 204,708 4.62 Ecuador 13,371 190,909 7.83 United Arab Emirates 569 166,502 0.59 Panama 3,039 163,453 7.28 Serbia 1,484 163,035 2.13 Japan 2,115 146,214 0.17 Bolivia 8,949 144,592 7.88 Kuwait 875 142,195 2.11 Dominican Republic 2,324 141,777 2.19 Bulgaria 3,680 139,955 5.24 Qatar 237 138,477 0.85 Costa Rica 1,690 137,093 3.38 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT. (Editing by Alex Richardson)