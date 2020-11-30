FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 62.27 million, death toll at 1,454,628

By Lynx Insight Service Nov 29 (Reuters) - More than 62.27 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,454,628​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 266,000 13,236,417 8.14 India 136,696 9,392,919 1.01 Brazil 172,561 6,290,272 8.24 Russia 39,527 2,269,316 2.74 France 52,127 2,208,699 7.78 Spain 44,668 1,628,208 9.55 United Kingdom 58,032 1,606,435 8.73 Italy 54,904 1,585,178 9.09 Argentina 38,322 1,413,375 8.61 Colombia 36,401 1,299,613 7.33 Mexico 105,459 1,100,683 8.36 Germany 15,971 1,033,487 1.93 Poland 17,029 985,075 4.48 Peru 35,879 960,368 11 Iran 47,486 935,799 5.81 South Africa 21,439 785,139 3.71 Ukraine 12,213 722,679 2.74 Belgium 16,461 574,448 14.4 Chile 15,322 548,941 8.18 Iraq 12,200 548,821 3.17 Indonesia 16,815 534,266 0.63 Netherlands 9,349 518,910 5.43 Czech Republic 8,054 518,649 7.58 Turkey 13,373 487,912 1.62 Romania 11,193 471,536 5.75 Bangladesh 6,609 462,407 0.41 Philippines 8,373 429,864 0.79 Pakistan 7,985 395,185 0.38 Canada 11,976 364,810 3.23 Saudi Arabia 5,884 357,128 1.75 Morocco 5,739 349,688 1.59 Israel 2,845 334,626 3.2 Switzerland 4,250 318,290 4.99 Portugal 4,427 294,799 4.3 Austria 3,105 278,170 3.51 Sweden 6,602 243,129 6.49 Nepal 1,479 231,978 0.53 Hungary 4,672 211,527 4.78 Jordan 2,626 210,709 2.64 Ecuador 13,371 190,909 7.83 Serbia 1,549 169,214 2.22 United Arab Emirates 570 167,753 0.59 Panama 3,039 163,453 7.28 Japan 2,139 148,272 0.17 Bolivia 8,949 144,592 7.88 Dominican Republic 2,328 142,653 2.19 Kuwait 878 142,426 2.12 Bulgaria 3,749 141,747 5.34 Qatar 237 138,648 0.85 Costa Rica 1,690 137,093 3.38 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT. (Editing by Daniel Wallis)