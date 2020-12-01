FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 62.84 million, death toll at 1,464,200

By Lynx Insight Service Dec 1 (Reuters) - More than 62.84 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,464,200​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 266,828 13,373,045 8.17 India 137,139 9,431,691 1.01 Brazil 172,833 6,314,740 8.25 Russia 39,895 2,295,654 2.76 France 52,731 2,222,488 7.87 Spain 45,069 1,648,187 9.63 United Kingdom 58,448 1,629,657 8.79 Italy 55,576 1,601,554 9.2 Argentina 38,473 1,418,807 8.65 Colombia 36,584 1,308,376 7.37 Mexico 105,655 1,107,071 8.37 Germany 16,389 1,061,588 1.98 Poland 17,150 990,811 4.52 Peru 35,923 962,530 11.01 Iran 48,246 962,070 5.9 South Africa 21,535 790,004 3.73 Ukraine 12,327 732,625 2.76 Belgium 16,547 576,599 14.47 Iraq 12,258 552,549 3.19 Chile 15,356 550,430 8.2 Indonesia 16,945 538,883 0.63 Netherlands 9,376 523,478 5.44 Czech Republic 8,138 519,723 7.66 Turkey 13,746 500,865 1.67 Romania 11,331 475,362 5.82 Bangladesh 6,644 464,932 0.41 Philippines 8,392 431,630 0.79 Pakistan 8,025 398,024 0.38 Canada 12,130 378,139 3.27 Saudi Arabia 5,896 357,360 1.75 Morocco 5,846 356,336 1.62 Israel 2,865 336,664 3.23 Switzerland 4,430 325,770 5.2 Portugal 4,505 298,061 4.38 Austria 3,184 280,743 3.6 Sweden 6,602 243,129 6.49 Nepal 1,508 233,452 0.54 Jordan 2,751 219,430 2.76 Hungary 4,823 217,122 4.93 Ecuador 13,423 192,117 7.86 Serbia 1,604 175,438 2.3 United Arab Emirates 572 168,860 0.59 Panama 3,060 164,729 7.33 Japan 2,165 149,714 0.17 Bolivia 8,952 144,622 7.89 Dominican Republic 2,330 143,473 2.19 Kuwait 880 142,635 2.13 Bulgaria 3,814 142,486 5.43 Costa Rica 1,726 139,638 3.45 Qatar 237 138,833 0.85 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.