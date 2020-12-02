FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 63.37 million, death toll at 1,475,392

By Lynx Insight Service Dec 2 (Reuters) - More than 63.37 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,475,392​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 268,047 13,525,170 8.2 India 138,122 9,499,413 1.02 Brazil 173,120 6,335,878 8.26 Russia 40,464 2,322,056 2.8 France 53,506 2,230,571 7.99 Spain 45,511 1,656,444 9.73 United Kingdom 59,051 1,643,086 8.89 Italy 56,361 1,620,901 9.33 Argentina 38,730 1,424,533 8.7 Colombia 36,766 1,316,806 7.41 Mexico 105,940 1,113,543 8.4 Germany 16,805 1,077,141 2.03 Poland 17,599 999,924 4.63 Iran 48,628 975,951 5.94 Peru 35,966 963,605 11.02 South Africa 21,644 792,299 3.75 Ukraine 12,548 745,123 2.81 Belgium 16,645 577,345 14.56 Iraq 12,306 554,767 3.2 Chile 15,410 551,743 8.23 Indonesia 17,081 543,975 0.64 Netherlands 9,438 527,523 5.48 Czech Republic 8,295 523,298 7.8 Turkey 13,936 506,966 1.69 Romania 11,530 479,634 5.92 Bangladesh 6,675 467,225 0.41 Philippines 8,418 432,925 0.79 Pakistan 8,091 400,482 0.38 Canada 12,211 383,468 3.3 Morocco 5,915 359,844 1.64 Saudi Arabia 5,907 357,623 1.75 Israel 2,877 337,961 3.24 Switzerland 4,537 329,530 5.33 Portugal 4,577 300,462 4.45 Austria 3,325 283,689 3.76 Sweden 6,798 260,758 6.68 Nepal 1,508 233,452 0.54 Jordan 2,802 223,617 2.81 Hungary 4,977 221,073 5.09 Ecuador 13,452 192,685 7.87 Serbia 1,652 183,437 2.37 United Arab Emirates 576 170,149 0.6 Panama 3,079 165,806 7.37 Japan 2,206 151,742 0.17 Bulgaria 4,035 145,300 5.74 Bolivia 8,952 144,622 7.89 Dominican Republic 2,331 143,988 2.19 Kuwait 881 142,992 2.13 Costa Rica 1,731 140,172 3.46 Georgia 1,303 139,343 3.5 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1000 GMT.