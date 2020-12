By Lynx Insight Service Dec 2 (Reuters) - More than 63.79 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,483,641​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 270,671 13,717,503 8.29 India 138,122 9,499,413 1.02 Brazil 173,817 6,386,787 8.3 Russia 41,053 2,347,401 2.84 France 53,506 2,230,571 7.99 Spain 45,511 1,656,444 9.73 United Kingdom 59,051 1,643,086 8.89 Italy 56,361 1,620,901 9.33 Argentina 38,928 1,432,570 8.75 Colombia 36,934 1,324,792 7.44 Mexico 106,765 1,122,362 8.46 Germany 16,805 1,077,141 2.03 Poland 18,208 1,013,747 4.79 Iran 48,990 989,572 5.99 Peru 36,031 965,228 11.04 South Africa 21,644 792,299 3.75 Ukraine 12,717 758,264 2.85 Belgium 16,786 579,212 14.68 Iraq 12,306 554,767 3.2 Chile 15,430 552,864 8.24 Indonesia 17,199 549,508 0.64 Netherlands 9,504 532,444 5.52 Czech Republic 8,407 528,474 7.91 Turkey 13,936 506,966 1.69 Romania 11,665 484,550 5.99 Bangladesh 6,675 467,225 0.41 Philippines 8,418 432,925 0.79 Pakistan 8,166 403,311 0.38 Canada 12,211 383,468 3.3 Morocco 5,915 359,844 1.64 Saudi Arabia 5,919 357,872 1.76 Israel 2,877 337,961 3.24 Switzerland 4,667 335,660 5.48 Portugal 4,577 300,462 4.45 Austria 3,446 287,954 3.9 Sweden 6,891 257,934 6.77 Nepal 1,538 236,246 0.55 Hungary 5,142 225,209 5.26 Jordan 2,802 223,617 2.81 Ecuador 13,501 193,673 7.9 Serbia 1,652 183,437 2.37 United Arab Emirates 580 171,434 0.6 Panama 3,098 167,311 7.42 Japan 2,225 154,151 0.18 Bulgaria 4,188 148,775 5.96 Bolivia 8,963 144,810 7.89 Dominican Republic 2,333 144,302 2.2 Georgia 1,342 143,376 3.6 Kuwait 882 143,260 2.13 Costa Rica 1,731 140,172 3.46 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1600 GMT.