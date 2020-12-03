FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 64.26 million, death toll at 1,492,676

By Lynx Insight Service Dec 3 (Reuters) - More than 64.26 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,492,676​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 273,482 13,915,357 8.37 India 138,648 9,534,964 1.03 Brazil 174,515 6,436,650 8.33 Russia 41,053 2,347,401 2.84 France 53,816 2,244,635 8.03 Spain 45,784 1,665,775 9.78 United Kingdom 59,699 1,659,256 8.98 Italy 57,045 1,641,610 9.44 Argentina 39,156 1,440,103 8.8 Colombia 37,117 1,334,089 7.48 Mexico 107,565 1,133,613 8.52 Germany 17,366 1,096,108 2.09 Poland 18,208 1,013,747 4.79 Iran 48,990 989,572 5.99 Peru 36,076 967,075 11.06 South Africa 21,709 796,472 3.76 Ukraine 12,717 758,264 2.85 Belgium 16,786 579,212 14.68 Iraq 12,340 556,728 3.21 Chile 15,438 553,898 8.24 Indonesia 17,199 549,508 0.64 Netherlands 9,504 532,444 5.52 Czech Republic 8,407 528,474 7.91 Turkey 14,129 513,656 1.72 Romania 11,665 484,550 5.99 Bangladesh 6,713 469,423 0.42 Philippines 8,436 434,357 0.79 Pakistan 8,166 403,311 0.38 Canada 12,325 389,775 3.33 Morocco 5,985 364,190 1.66 Saudi Arabia 5,919 357,872 1.76 Israel 2,877 337,961 3.24 Switzerland 4,667 335,660 5.48 Portugal 4,645 303,846 4.52 Austria 3,446 287,954 3.9 Sweden 6,891 266,158 6.77 Nepal 1,538 236,246 0.55 Jordan 2,854 227,208 2.87 Hungary 5,142 225,209 5.26 Ecuador 13,562 194,876 7.94 Serbia 1,704 191,356 2.44 United Arab Emirates 580 171,434 0.6 Panama 3,114 169,339 7.46 Japan 2,225 154,151 0.18 Bulgaria 4,188 148,775 5.96 Bolivia 8,972 144,994 7.9 Dominican Republic 2,333 144,302 2.2 Georgia 1,342 143,376 3.6 Kuwait 882 143,260 2.13 Costa Rica 1,731 140,172 3.46 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.