By Lynx Insight Service Dec 3 (Reuters) - More than 64.43 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,496,238​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 273,482 13,915,357 8.37 India 138,648 9,534,964 1.03 Brazil 174,515 6,436,650 8.33 Russia 41,607 2,375,546 2.88 France 53,816 2,244,635 8.03 Spain 45,784 1,665,775 9.78 United Kingdom 59,699 1,659,256 8.98 Italy 57,045 1,641,610 9.44 Argentina 39,156 1,440,103 8.8 Colombia 37,117 1,334,089 7.48 Mexico 107,565 1,133,613 8.52 Germany 17,366 1,096,108 2.09 Poland 18,828 1,028,610 4.96 Iran 49,348 1,003,494 6.03 Peru 36,076 967,075 11.06 South Africa 21,709 796,472 3.76 Ukraine 12,960 772,760 2.9 Belgium 16,911 582,252 14.79 Iraq 12,361 558,767 3.22 Indonesia 17,355 557,877 0.65 Chile 15,438 553,898 8.24 Netherlands 9,565 538,050 5.55 Czech Republic 8,515 533,042 8.01 Turkey 14,129 513,656 1.72 Romania 11,876 492,211 6.1 Bangladesh 6,748 471,739 0.42 Philippines 8,446 435,413 0.79 Pakistan 8,205 406,810 0.39 Canada 12,325 389,775 3.33 Morocco 5,985 364,190 1.66 Saudi Arabia 5,919 357,872 1.76 Israel 2,890 339,942 3.25 Switzerland 4,732 338,731 5.56 Portugal 4,645 303,846 4.52 Austria 3,538 291,764 4 Sweden 6,900 264,421 6.78 Nepal 1,551 237,589 0.55 Hungary 5,324 231,844 5.45 Jordan 2,854 227,208 2.87 Serbia 1,765 199,158 2.53 Ecuador 13,562 194,876 7.94 United Arab Emirates 580 171,434 0.6 Panama 3,114 169,339 7.46 Japan 2,225 154,151 0.18 Bulgaria 4,347 151,913 6.19 Georgia 1,387 147,636 3.72 Dominican Republic 2,334 145,197 2.2 Bolivia 8,972 144,994 7.9 Kuwait 884 143,574 2.14 Belarus 1,181 141,609 1.25 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.