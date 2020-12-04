FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 64.92 million, death toll at 1,505,057

By Lynx Insight Service Dec 4 (Reuters) - More than 64.92 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,505,057​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 276,343 14,129,187 8.46 India 139,188 9,571,559 1.03 Brazil 175,270 6,487,084 8.37 Russia 41,607 2,375,546 2.88 France 54,140 2,257,331 8.08 Spain 46,038 1,675,902 9.84 United Kingdom 60,113 1,674,134 9.04 Italy 58,038 1,664,829 9.61 Argentina 39,305 1,447,732 8.83 Colombia 37,305 1,343,322 7.51 Mexico 108,173 1,144,643 8.57 Germany 17,800 1,119,376 2.15 Poland 18,828 1,028,610 4.96 Iran 49,348 1,003,494 6.03 Peru 36,104 968,846 11.07 South Africa 21,803 800,872 3.77 Ukraine 12,960 772,760 2.9 Belgium 16,911 582,252 14.79 Iraq 12,361 558,767 3.22 Indonesia 17,355 557,877 0.65 Chile 15,519 555,406 8.29 Netherlands 9,565 538,050 5.55 Czech Republic 8,515 533,042 8.01 Turkey 14,316 520,167 1.74 Romania 11,876 492,211 6.1 Bangladesh 6,748 471,739 0.42 Philippines 8,446 435,413 0.79 Pakistan 8,260 410,072 0.39 Canada 12,407 396,270 3.35 Morocco 6,063 368,624 1.68 Saudi Arabia 5,930 358,102 1.76 Israel 2,890 339,942 3.25 Switzerland 4,732 338,731 5.56 Portugal 4,724 307,618 4.59 Austria 3,538 291,764 4 Sweden 6,900 264,421 6.78 Nepal 1,551 237,589 0.55 Hungary 5,324 231,844 5.45 Jordan 2,909 231,237 2.92 Serbia 1,765 199,158 2.53 Ecuador 13,612 195,884 7.97 United Arab Emirates 585 172,751 0.61 Panama 3,141 171,219 7.52 Japan 2,274 156,669 0.18 Bulgaria 4,347 151,913 6.19 Georgia 1,387 147,636 3.72 Dominican Republic 2,334 145,197 2.2 Bolivia 8,982 145,186 7.91 Kuwait 884 143,574 2.14 Costa Rica 1,757 142,505 3.51 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.