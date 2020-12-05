FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 65.58 million, death toll at 1,517,624

By Lynx Insight Service Dec 5 (Reuters) - More than 65.58 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,517,624​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 278,911 14,357,594 8.54 India 139,700 9,608,211 1.03 Brazil 175,964 6,533,968 8.4 Russia 42,176 2,402,949 2.92 France 54,767 2,268,552 8.18 United Kingdom 60,617 1,690,432 9.12 Italy 58,852 1,688,939 9.74 Spain 46,252 1,684,647 9.88 Argentina 39,512 1,454,631 8.88 Colombia 37,467 1,352,607 7.55 Mexico 108,863 1,156,770 8.63 Germany 18,277 1,143,394 2.2 Poland 19,359 1,041,486 5.1 Iran 49,695 1,016,835 6.08 Peru 36,195 970,860 11.09 South Africa 21,963 805,804 3.8 Ukraine 13,195 787,891 2.96 Belgium 17,033 584,857 14.9 Indonesia 17,479 563,680 0.65 Iraq 12,387 560,622 3.22 Chile 15,558 557,135 8.31 Netherlands 9,623 543,924 5.58 Czech Republic 8,641 537,663 8.13 Turkey 14,509 527,070 1.76 Romania 12,052 500,273 6.19 Bangladesh 6,772 473,991 0.42 Philippines 8,509 436,645 0.8 Pakistan 8,303 413,191 0.39 Canada 12,496 402,569 3.37 Morocco 6,136 372,620 1.7 Saudi Arabia 5,940 358,336 1.76 Switzerland 4,832 343,101 5.68 Israel 2,891 341,544 3.25 Portugal 4,803 312,553 4.67 Austria 3,651 295,572 4.13 Sweden 6,917 269,898 6.8 Nepal 1,567 238,861 0.56 Hungary 5,513 238,056 5.64 Jordan 2,960 234,353 2.97 Serbia 1,834 206,940 2.63 Ecuador 13,696 196,482 8.02 United Arab Emirates 586 174,062 0.61 Panama 3,154 173,607 7.55 Japan 2,319 159,123 0.18 Bulgaria 4,503 155,193 6.41 Georgia 1,425 152,704 3.82 Dominican Republic 2,343 146,680 2.2 Bolivia 8,987 145,325 7.92 Kuwait 886 143,917 2.14 Costa Rica 1,773 143,685 3.55 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT. (Editing by David Clarke)