FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 66.23 million, death toll at 1.53 million

By Lynx Insight Service LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - More than 66.23 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1.53 million have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases.

COUNTRIES AND CONFIRMED TOTAL TERRITORIES CASES DEATHS United States 14,563,036 281,148 India 9,644,222 140,182 Brazil 6,577,177 176,628 Russia 2,431,731 42,684 France 2,281,475 54,981 Italy 1,709,991 59,514 United Kingdom 1,705,971 61,014 Spain 1,684,647 46,252 Argentina 1,459,832 39,632 Colombia 1,362,249 37,633 Mexico 1,168,395 109,456 Germany 1,161,198 18,597 Poland 1,054,273 19,861 Iran 1,040,547 50,310 Peru 972,688 36,231 South Africa 810,449 22,067 Ukraine 801,716 13,421 Belgium 589,942 17,254 Indonesia 575,796 17,740 Iraq 562,520 12,411 Chile 558,668 15,592 Netherlands 557,224 9,687 Turkey 533,198 14,705 Romania 508,345 12,186 Bangladesh 477,545 6,838 Philippines 439,834 8,554 Pakistan 416,499 8,361 Canada 408,921 12,589 Saudi Arabia 358,713 5,965 Israel 343,665 2,901 Portugal 318,640 4,876 Sweden 269,898 6,917 Ecuador 196,482 13,696 United Arab Emirates 176,429 592 Panama 175,907 3,173 Dominican Republic 147,655 2,345 Bolivia 145,492 8,992 Belarus 145,279 1,198 Kuwait 144,369 891 Armenia 141,937 2,326 Qatar 139,783 239 Kazakhstan 136,271 2,034 Guatemala 125,352 4,239 Oman 124,329 1,435 Egypt 118,014 6,750 Bahrain 87,731 341 China 86,619 4,634 Nigeria 68,937 1,180 Singapore 58,265 29 Afghanistan 47,641 1,865 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT. (Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)