FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 66.66 million, death toll at 1,533,752

By Lynx Insight Service Dec 7 (Reuters) - More than 66.66 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,533,752​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 282,253 14,730,092 8.64 India 140,573 9,677,203 1.04 Brazil 176,628 6,603,540 8.43 Russia 43,141 2,460,770 2.99 France 55,155 2,292,497 8.23 Italy 60,078 1,728,878 9.94 United Kingdom 61,245 1,723,243 9.22 Spain 46,252 1,684,647 9.88 Argentina 39,632 1,459,832 8.91 Colombia 37,633 1,371,103 7.58 Mexico 109,717 1,175,850 8.69 Germany 18,735 1,173,508 2.26 Poland 20,089 1,063,449 5.29 Iran 50,310 1,040,547 6.15 Peru 36,231 972,688 11.1 South Africa 22,206 814,565 3.84 Ukraine 13,588 813,306 3.05 Belgium 17,254 589,942 15.09 Indonesia 17,740 575,796 0.66 Iraq 12,411 562,520 3.23 Chile 15,592 560,382 8.32 Netherlands 9,687 557,224 5.62 Czech Republic 8,865 546,259 8.34 Turkey 14,705 533,198 1.79 Romania 12,320 513,576 6.33 Bangladesh 6,838 477,545 0.42 Philippines 8,554 439,834 0.8 Pakistan 8,361 416,499 0.39 Canada 12,665 415,182 3.42 Morocco 6,245 379,657 1.73 Saudi Arabia 5,965 358,713 1.77 Israel 2,901 343,665 3.27 Switzerland 4,832 343,101 5.68 Portugal 4,963 322,474 4.83 Austria 3,840 302,057 4.34 Sweden 6,917 269,898 6.8 Hungary 5,868 250,278 6 Nepal 1,594 240,981 0.57 Jordan 3,010 237,513 3.02 Serbia 1,949 219,652 2.79 Ecuador 13,696 196,482 8.02 Panama 3,193 177,719 7.64 United Arab Emirates 592 176,429 0.61 Japan 2,367 163,627 0.19 Georgia 1,504 162,475 4.04 Bulgaria 4,729 160,844 6.73 Croatia 2,174 150,353 5.32 Dominican Republic 2,345 147,655 2.21 Belarus 1,207 147,157 1.27 Azerbaijan 1,632 146,679 1.64 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.