FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 66.82 million, death toll at 1,537,967

By Lynx Insight Service Dec 7 (Reuters) - More than 66.82 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,537,967​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 282,253 14,730,092 8.64 India 140,573 9,677,203 1.04 Brazil 176,941 6,603,540 8.45 Russia 43,597 2,488,912 3.02 France 55,155 2,292,497 8.23 Italy 60,606 1,742,557 10.03 United Kingdom 61,434 1,737,960 9.24 Spain 46,252 1,684,647 9.88 Argentina 39,770 1,463,110 8.94 Colombia 37,808 1,371,103 7.62 Mexico 109,717 1,175,850 8.69 Germany 18,735 1,173,508 2.26 Poland 20,181 1,067,870 5.31 Iran 50,594 1,051,374 6.19 Peru 36,274 973,912 11.12 Ukraine 13,733 821,947 3.08 South Africa 22,206 814,565 3.84 Belgium 17,320 591,756 15.15 Indonesia 17,740 575,796 0.66 Netherlands 9,704 564,291 5.63 Iraq 12,432 564,200 3.23 Chile 15,628 560,382 8.34 Czech Republic 8,902 546,833 8.37 Turkey 15,103 545,711 1.83 Romania 12,447 517,236 6.39 Bangladesh 6,838 477,545 0.42 Philippines 8,554 439,834 0.8 Pakistan 8,398 420,294 0.4 Canada 12,665 415,182 3.42 Morocco 6,245 379,657 1.73 Saudi Arabia 5,965 358,713 1.77 Israel 2,905 345,183 3.27 Switzerland 4,832 343,101 5.68 Portugal 5,041 325,071 4.9 Austria 3,897 304,482 4.41 Sweden 6,917 269,898 6.8 Hungary 5,984 254,148 6.12 Nepal 1,594 240,981 0.57 Jordan 3,056 240,089 3.07 Serbia 2,005 226,209 2.87 Ecuador 13,778 197,998 8.06 Panama 3,193 177,719 7.64 United Arab Emirates 592 176,429 0.61 Georgia 1,540 164,976 4.13 Japan 2,367 163,627 0.19 Bulgaria 4,797 161,421 6.83 Croatia 2,233 152,239 5.46 Azerbaijan 1,675 149,765 1.69 Dominican Republic 2,345 148,453 2.21 Belarus 1,207 147,157 1.27 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.