FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 67.73 million, death toll at 1,548,905

By Lynx Insight Service Dec 9 (Reuters) - More than 67.73 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,548,905​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 283,835 14,933,566 8.69 India 140,958 9,703,770 1.04 Brazil 177,317 6,623,911 8.47 Russia 44,159 2,515,009 3.06 France 55,521 2,295,908 8.29 Italy 61,240 1,757,394 10.14 United Kingdom 62,050 1,750,242 9.34 Spain 46,646 1,702,328 9.97 Argentina 39,888 1,466,309 8.96 Colombia 37,995 1,377,100 7.65 Germany 19,240 1,196,509 2.32 Mexico 110,074 1,182,249 8.72 Poland 20,592 1,076,180 5.42 Iran 50,917 1,062,397 6.22 Peru 36,324 975,116 11.13 Turkey 15,314 894,630 1.86 Ukraine 13,928 832,758 3.12 South Africa 22,432 821,889 3.88 Belgium 17,386 592,615 15.21 Indonesia 18,000 586,842 0.67 Netherlands 9,775 570,478 5.67 Iraq 12,460 566,015 3.24 Chile 15,663 562,142 8.36 Czech Republic 9,036 551,070 8.5 Romania 12,660 524,675 6.5 Bangladesh 6,908 481,945 0.43 Philippines 8,670 442,785 0.81 Pakistan 8,487 423,179 0.4 Canada 12,777 423,054 3.45 Morocco 6,370 384,088 1.77 Saudi Arabia 5,989 359,115 1.78 Switzerland 5,116 358,568 6.01 Israel 2,905 345,183 3.27 Portugal 5,041 325,071 4.9 Austria 4,002 305,704 4.53 Sweden 6,917 269,898 6.8 Hungary 6,120 256,367 6.26 Jordan 3,116 244,069 3.13 Nepal 1,637 243,377 0.58 Serbia 2,062 234,027 2.95 Ecuador 13,780 198,244 8.07 Panama 3,212 179,230 7.69 United Arab Emirates 596 178,837 0.62 Georgia 1,576 169,649 4.23 Japan 2,458 167,330 0.19 Bulgaria 5,010 164,185 7.13 Croatia 2,298 154,852 5.62 Azerbaijan 1,675 149,765 1.69 Dominican Republic 2,346 149,138 2.21 Belarus 1,215 148,953 1.28 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.