FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 68.34 million, death toll at 1,559,873

By Lynx Insight Service Dec 9 (Reuters) - More than 68.34 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,559,873​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 286,487 15,157,130 8.77 India 141,360 9,735,850 1.05 Brazil 178,159 6,674,999 8.51 Russia 44,718 2,541,199 3.1 France 56,352 2,309,621 8.41 Italy 61,240 1,757,394 10.14 United Kingdom 62,050 1,750,242 9.34 Spain 46,646 1,702,328 9.97 Argentina 40,009 1,469,919 8.99 Colombia 38,158 1,384,610 7.69 Germany 20,198 1,232,381 2.44 Mexico 110,874 1,193,255 8.79 Poland 21,160 1,088,346 5.57 Iran 51,212 1,072,620 6.26 Peru 36,401 976,621 11.16 Turkey 15,531 926,342 1.89 Ukraine 14,204 845,343 3.18 South Africa 22,574 828,598 3.91 Indonesia 18,171 592,900 0.68 Belgium 17,386 592,615 15.21 Netherlands 9,775 570,478 5.67 Iraq 12,501 569,873 3.25 Chile 15,680 563,534 8.37 Czech Republic 9,136 556,927 8.59 Romania 12,821 532,040 6.59 Bangladesh 6,930 484,104 0.43 Philippines 8,677 444,164 0.81 Canada 12,867 429,035 3.47 Pakistan 8,547 426,412 0.4 Morocco 6,427 388,184 1.78 Saudi Arabia 6,002 359,274 1.78 Switzerland 5,116 358,568 6.01 Israel 2,932 348,948 3.3 Portugal 5,122 327,976 4.98 Austria 4,056 308,964 4.59 Sweden 6,985 289,863 6.86 Hungary 6,280 259,588 6.42 Jordan 3,206 250,219 3.22 Nepal 1,651 244,433 0.59 Serbia 2,062 234,027 2.95 Ecuador 13,794 198,752 8.07 Panama 3,241 181,166 7.76 United Arab Emirates 598 180,150 0.62 Japan 2,500 170,158 0.2 Georgia 1,576 169,649 4.23 Bulgaria 5,156 168,165 7.34 Croatia 2,367 159,372 5.79 Belarus 1,230 152,453 1.3 Azerbaijan 1,675 149,765 1.69 Dominican Republic 2,347 149,630 2.21 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.