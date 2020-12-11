FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 69.14 million, death toll at 1,575,595

By Lynx Insight Service BENGALURU, Dec 11 (Reuters) - More than 69.14 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,575,595​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 289,740 15,378,057 8.87 India 141,772 9,767,371 1.05 Brazil 178,995 6,728,452 8.55 Russia 45,280 2,569,126 3.13 France 56,940 2,337,966 8.5 United Kingdom 63,082 1,787,783 9.49 Italy 62,626 1,787,147 10.36 Spain 47,344 1,720,056 10.12 Argentina 40,222 1,475,222 9.04 Colombia 38,308 1,392,133 7.72 Germany 20,697 1,258,923 2.5 Mexico 111,655 1,205,229 8.85 Poland 21,630 1,102,096 5.7 Iran 51,496 1,083,023 6.3 Peru 36,455 977,312 11.17 Turkey 15,751 956,766 1.91 Ukraine 14,470 858,714 3.24 South Africa 22,747 836,764 3.94 Indonesia 18,336 598,933 0.69 Belgium 17,603 597,643 15.4 Netherlands 9,902 585,685 5.75 Iraq 12,526 571,253 3.26 Chile 15,690 564,778 8.38 Czech Republic 9,226 563,333 8.68 Romania 12,948 539,107 6.65 Bangladesh 6,967 485,965 0.43 Philippines 8,701 445,540 0.82 Canada 12,983 435,330 3.5 Pakistan 8,603 429,280 0.41 Morocco 6,492 391,529 1.8 Switzerland 5,290 368,695 6.21 Saudi Arabia 6,012 359,415 1.78 Israel 2,934 351,004 3.3 Portugal 5,278 335,207 5.13 Austria 4,163 311,365 4.71 Sweden 7,174 304,856 7.05 Hungary 6,451 265,003 6.6 Jordan 3,250 253,121 3.26 Serbia 2,172 249,224 3.11 Nepal 1,663 245,650 0.59 Ecuador 13,814 199,228 8.09 Panama 3,264 182,977 7.81 United Arab Emirates 602 181,405 0.63 Georgia 1,657 178,953 4.45 Japan 2,513 173,128 0.2 Bulgaria 5,283 171,493 7.52 Croatia 2,520 163,992 6.16 Azerbaijan 1,793 162,774 1.8 Belarus 1,238 154,392 1.31 Dominican Republic 2,378 150,161 2.24 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.