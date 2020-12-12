FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 69.82 million, death toll at 1,588,088

By Lynx Insight Service Dec 11 (Reuters) - More than 69.82 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,588,088​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 292,642 15,598,872 8.96 India 142,186 9,796,769 1.05 Brazil 179,765 6,781,799 8.58 Russia 45,893 2,597,711 3.18 France 57,567 2,351,372 8.6 United Kingdom 63,506 1,809,455 9.56 Italy 63,387 1,805,873 10.49 Spain 47,624 1,730,575 10.18 Argentina 40,433 1,482,216 9.09 Colombia 38,484 1,399,911 7.75 Germany 21,220 1,286,716 2.56 Mexico 112,326 1,217,126 8.9 Poland 22,174 1,115,201 5.84 Iran 51,727 1,092,407 6.32 Turkey 15,977 988,872 1.94 Peru 36,499 979,111 11.19 Ukraine 14,755 872,228 3.31 South Africa 22,747 836,764 3.94 Indonesia 18,511 605,243 0.69 Belgium 17,692 600,397 15.47 Netherlands 9,966 594,523 5.78 Iraq 12,549 572,600 3.27 Czech Republic 9,341 569,205 8.79 Chile 15,774 566,440 8.42 Romania 13,116 545,567 6.74 Bangladesh 6,986 487,849 0.43 Philippines 8,709 447,039 0.82 Canada 13,109 442,069 3.54 Pakistan 8,653 432,327 0.41 Morocco 6,542 394,564 1.82 Switzerland 5,396 373,831 6.34 Saudi Arabia 6,023 359,583 1.79 Israel 2,962 352,868 3.33 Portugal 5,373 340,287 5.22 Sweden 7,514 320,098 7.38 Austria 4,289 315,489 4.85 Hungary 6,622 271,200 6.77 Serbia 2,227 255,758 3.19 Jordan 3,286 255,459 3.3 Nepal 1,674 246,694 0.6 Ecuador 13,850 200,379 8.11 Panama 3,287 185,424 7.87 Georgia 1,694 183,099 4.55 United Arab Emirates 607 182,601 0.63 Bulgaria 5,405 174,568 7.69 Japan 2,513 173,128 0.2 Croatia 2,484 168,388 6.08 Azerbaijan 1,840 167,155 1.85 Belarus 1,246 156,359 1.31 Dominican Republic 2,378 150,161 2.24 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.