FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 70.52 million, death toll at 1,598,967

By Lynx Insight Service Dec 12 (Reuters) - More than 70.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,598,967​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 295,786 15,896,478 9.05 India 142,628 9,826,775 1.05 Brazil 180,437 6,836,227 8.61 Russia 46,453 2,625,848 3.22 France 57,567 2,351,372 8.6 United Kingdom 64,026 1,830,956 9.63 Italy 64,036 1,825,775 10.6 Spain 47,624 1,730,575 10.18 Argentina 40,611 1,489,328 9.13 Colombia 38,669 1,408,909 7.79 Germany 21,220 1,286,716 2.56 Mexico 113,019 1,229,379 8.96 Poland 22,676 1,126,700 5.97 Iran 51,949 1,100,608 6.35 Turkey 16,199 1,018,008 1.97 Peru 36,544 980,943 11.2 Ukraine 14,998 885,039 3.36 South Africa 22,952 845,083 3.97 Indonesia 18,511 605,243 0.69 Netherlands 10,019 603,603 5.81 Belgium 17,792 603,159 15.56 Czech Republic 9,450 575,422 8.89 Iraq 12,565 573,622 3.27 Chile 15,782 567,974 8.43 Romania 13,264 551,900 6.81 Bangladesh 7,020 489,178 0.44 Canada 13,251 448,841 3.58 Philippines 8,730 448,331 0.82 Pakistan 8,724 435,056 0.41 Morocco 6,589 397,597 1.83 Switzerland 5,396 373,831 6.34 Saudi Arabia 6,036 359,749 1.79 Israel 2,962 352,868 3.33 Portugal 5,461 344,700 5.31 Sweden 7,514 320,098 7.38 Austria 4,415 317,059 4.99 Hungary 6,784 276,247 6.94 Serbia 2,275 261,437 3.26 Jordan 3,335 257,275 3.35 Nepal 1,689 247,593 0.6 Ecuador 13,858 200,765 8.11 Panama 3,309 187,779 7.92 Georgia 1,744 187,006 4.68 United Arab Emirates 609 183,755 0.63 Japan 2,595 178,965 0.21 Bulgaria 5,562 177,665 7.92 Croatia 2,562 172,523 6.27 Azerbaijan 1,883 171,423 1.89 Belarus 1,254 158,334 1.32 Dominican Republic 2,359 152,452 2.22 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.